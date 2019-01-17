Title-chasing Northern Star are looking razor-Sharpe

Peterborough Northern Star Under 14s continued their Division Two title charghe on Sunday with a big win over Whittlesey Blue.

They took the honours 7-0 to move into second place, two points behind table-toppers Boston United Community FC but with two games in hand. They are also the division’s only unbeaten side.

Pictured is the Glinton and Northborough Amber Under 14 team beaten 5-1 by Yaxley. They are from the left, back, Eden Spooner, Freddie Butcher, Nathan Whitfield, Simon Butcher, Ben Hutson, Archie East, Harvey Robertson, front, Louis Diemh, Daniel Richmond, Luke O'Donnell, Harvey Hutchings, Jamie Nixon and Finlay Hopkins.

Once again leading the way on the scoresheet was hot-shot Lewis Sharpe. He found the back of the net four times to take his tally for the season to 19 goals. Jayden Holman (2) and William Creasey were the other scorers.

In Division One, Yaxley kept their title hopes alive with a 5-1 defeat of bottom club Glinton and Northborough Amber. Their scorers were George Dhanushan, Harvey Laughton, Louis Rodriguez, Liam Unalkat and Morgan Hossack.

In the top-of-the-table clash in Division Three there was a 1-0 win for Park Farm Pumas Black over March Academy courtesy of a Flynn McAuley strike. They now have a lead of nine points.

Whittlesey Blue and Stamford Young Daniels Red are the two sides battling it out at the head of affairs in Under 13 Division One.

Action from the game between Yaxley Under 14s and Glinton and Northborough Amber. Yaxley won 5-1.

Stamford hammered Holbeach Yellows 7-1 through goals by Rhys Howard (2), Matthew Walker (2), Thomas Carr, Fryderyk Dametka and Ewan Simmons while Ollie Foley and Dylan Hooper netted for Whittlesey in a 2-1 win against March Academy Blue.

In Under 13 Division Three, Park Farm Pumas Red had two hat-trick heroes in Ashley-James Hudson and Connor Leaves as they sank Glinton & Northborough Navy 10-0.

There was also a 10-0 win for Holbeach Blacks over March Town Athletic in Under 13 Division Four with Mekere Kazombiaze hitting four goals.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Taylor Gilbert led the way with four goals as Under 15 Division One leaders Stamford crushed Crowland 6-0.

Ollie Edwards and Adrian Rijnita were also on target as Stamford increased their lead to five points over FC United Hammers .

The Hammers were in Northants County Cup semi-final action, but lost 4-0 at St Neots Town.

In Under 15 Division Two, the big game between leaders Riverside and closest rivals March Town Athletic was abandoned with half-an-hour remaining when Riverside player Kieron Barker suffered a bad knee injury. March were leading 4-2 at the time after going 3-0 up in the first nine minutes.

Netherton Hawks are flying to the Under 16 Division Three title. They stuffed Stamford Whites 11-1 on Sunday and are six points clear at the top with three games left to play.

Ryley Barfoot led the goal spree with four and Raiyan Mahmood hit a treble.

Under 18 Division One leaders Hempsted United beat ICA 5-2 with Joe Mills and Jacob Hoffman both bagging a brace.