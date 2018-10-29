Thorney take up quarter-final place, Moulton march on, Peterborough Sports Development up to second, good and bad weekend for Polonia

Thorney have taken the last available place in the quarter-finals of the Peterborough Senior Cup with a 2-1 win over Leverington Sports at Campbell Drive on Saturday (October 27).

Gerard Evans and Dan Fountain scored the goals for Thorney with Lewis Clayton replying for Leverington.

Action from Feeder (blue) 0, Netherton United Reserves 8 in Division Two of the Peterborough League. Photo: David Lowndes.

The quarter-finalists are Thorney, Holbeach United Reserves, Netherton United, Moulton Harrox, Peterborough Polonia, Whittlesey Athletic, Ketton and Stamford Lions.

Harrox continue to march away with Peterborough Premier Division title race. A 2-0 home win over Tydd St Mary made it 14 wins in 15 unbeaten games and an 11-point lead at the top. Ash Coddington and Danny Maddison scored the goals.

Peterborough Sports Development are up to second after a handsome 4-1 home win over Oakham United. Ayman Trabelsi scored twice for Sports with Ethan Atkins and Alfie Ferguson also on target.

Reigning champions Netherton United had to work hard for their 4-3 win over Ketton at the Grange. Richie Baines (2), Tom Randall and Dillon Chipunza were the men on the mark for the hosts.

Holbeach United Reserves crushed local rivals Long Sutton Athletic 6-0 to stay third, while Ricky Hailstone, Jamie Darlow and Jack Carter were on target for Whittlesey Athletic in a 3-0 win over Sutton Bridge United.

Jake Showlers scored four in the first half as Stamford Lions bashed Peterborough Polonia 6-0. Polonia are now bottom after Langtoft United jumped above them with a 3-2 win over ICA Sports. Steve Mastin scored twice for Langtoft.

Polonia had a better day yesterday (October 28) when they knocked holders Bugbrooke St Michael out of the Northants Veterans Cup, an over 35s competition.

Captain Rafal Komisarczyk scored a spectacular goal from 40 yards as part of a classy hat-trick. Waldek Urban and Rafal Kowalski also scored in a thrilling 5-3 success. Last season’s runners-up Itter Park Rangers are safely through after a 6-2 win at Welford Victoria. Ronnie Fortune and Michael Dudley both scored twice with Stephen Starkey and Ronnie Fortune also on target.

RESULTS

Premier Division

Holbeach United Res 6, Long Sutton Athletic 0; Langtoft United 3 (Mastin 2, Jucikas), ICA Sports 2 (Dobson, og); Moulton Harrox 2 (Coddington, Maddison), Tydd 0; Netherton Utd 4 (R. Baines 2, Chipunza, Randall), Ketton 3 (Mann 2, Breakall); Peterborough Sports Development 4 (Trabelsi 2, Furguson, Atkins), Oakham United 1 (Arkle); Stamford Lions 6 (Showler 4, Edwards, Rayner); Peterborough Polonia 0; Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Carter, Darlow, Hailstone), Sutton Bridge United 0.

Peterborough Senior Cup: Thorney 2 (Evans, Fountain), Leverington 1 (Clayton).