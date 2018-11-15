The Hawks are flying high as Netherton win three out of four

Have your say

It was a mixed day for Netherton United on the Peterborough Youth League front on Sunday.

Three of their teams hit a winning note - one for the first time this season - but there was a crushing defeat for their oldest set of players.

Thurlby Tigers Under 16s are pictured before a 2-1 defeat by Netherton. Their team was Tyler Buckley, Matthew Coleman, Luca Minas Georgiou, Harrison Gray, Braden Gunn, Tyler Mayoh, Finlay McCullough, Toby Paterson, Ethan Ring, Benjamin Rons, William Russell. Subs Charlie Capper, Joe Heppenstall , Jonathan Roberts, Thomas Spinley and Lewis Thorley.

Netherton Hawks Under 15s set the ball rolling with a whopping 13-0 thrashing of Whittlesey Blue - a result which sees them close the gap on Division One leaders FC United Hammers to three points.

Leading the way on the scoresheet with hat-tricks were Sulayman Hangero-Cham and Thomas Clarke-Knowles while Johnny Halfhide-Smith, Cameron Hodnett and Ryan Thomas all fired doubles.

Netherton United Under 16s were the first-time winners as they beat Thurlby Tigers 2-1 in Division Two with goals by Mutafela Lubinda and Dennis Selway.

And Netherton Hawks Under 16s kept up the good work by beating Stamford Yellows 4-3 to stay top of Division Three. Their scorers were Jamie Feenan, Edmunds Grunsteins, Cyrus Hussain and Raiyan Mahmood.

Action from the game between Netherton United Under 16s and Thurlby Tigers.

Netherton Under 18s were the club’s only losers and they got thumped 8-0 by Oundle, for whom Kian Heathfield hit four goals and Charley Hockey grabbed three.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE LEAGUE

Crowland Under 12s remain on course for a Peterborough Junior Alliance league and cup double.

The Division One table-toppers breezed through to the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Sunday by defeating Division Two rivals Leverington Sports 7-1.

Logan Carter helped himself to a hat-trick of goals with Teddy Hill snatching two and Matas Sakavicius and Harleigh Camfield one apiece.

Biggest Under 12 KO Cup winners on Sunday were Stamford AFC Young Daniels Reds. They crushed Park Farm Pumas Red 17-1 in another Division One v Division Two tie.

Lenny Kavanagh led the rout with four goals with the rest coming from Joseph Johnson (3), Oliver Bardwell, Daniel Bath, George Carder (2), Johan Coughlan (2), Henry Moxley and William Pearce-Smith (2).

In the Under 12 Hereward Cup, Feeder beat Hungate 9-1 with Billy Gibbs and Luke Frisby scoring a hat-tricks.