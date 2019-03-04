Super Stilton stroll into Junior Cup final

Have your say

Super Stilton United are on course for a league and cup double.

The Peterborough League Division Two runaway leaders, who have lost only one of 20 league games, breezed into the final of the PFSDF Peterborough Junior Cup on Saturday (March 2).

They hammered Division Two rivals Netherton United Reserves 5-0 in their semi-final with goals by Lewis McManus (2), Andrew Bradley, Ali Nyang and Kevin Holt.

The other semi-final between Premiair FC and Eunice Huntingdon, both from Division Two, was an 11-goal thriller with the Huntingdon side just edging it 6-5.

On target for Premiair were Lee Deane (2), Jonathan Sturgeon (2) and Lee Clementson.

In the PFSDF Peterborough Minor Cup, Stanground Sports overcame Glinton and Northborough 5-2 in the first semi-final with goals from Ricki Goodale (3), Jack Michella and Sam Sheppard.

Glinton are top of Division Four and Stanground lead the way in Division Five A.

The other semi-final this Saturday is between Premiair Reserves and Orton Rangers.

Moulton Harrox increased their lead at the top of the Premier Division to six points with an 8-1 thrashing of Sutton Bridge.

Joe Townsend (2), Billy King, Dalius Kisla, Declan Earth, Marcus Parry, Daniel Lambe-Hyner and Danny Maddison got their goals. Second-placed Peterborough Sports Development lost 1-0 at home to Ketton, for whom Jacob Smitheringale got the goal. Third-placed Netherton won 2-1 at Leverington.