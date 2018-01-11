Super Sports sail through to the county cup quarter-finals

Peterborough Sports Under 18s cruised through to the quarter-finals of the Northants Cup on Sunday to keep alive their hopes of landing four trophies this season.

The unbeaten Peterborough Youth League high-flyers , who top Division One and who are also going well in the League Cup and the PFA Cup, entertained city rivals Netherton United in the third round of the county cup at PSL and smashed the Division Three table-toppers 14-0.

Peterborough Northern Star Under 16s are pictured before their League Cup defeat by Gunthorpe Harriers Navy. They are from the left, back, Callum Smith, Praise Bauhire, Lewis Benton, Cameron Long, Phil Creasey, Harry Howarth, Ashton Bennett-Williams, Dan Ash, William Palmer, front, Kieran Pledger, Adam Clark, Adam Steels, Jude Meloni, Fabiano Scolari, Alex Roe and Luca Zirpolo.

That has earned them a quarter-final tie away to Crick Athletic Colts on February 4.

Jordan Giddings led the way on the scoresheet with four goals, taking his tally for the season to 17, while Oliver Foster came off the bench to blast a hat-trick.

Nkobi Thabani and Ayman Trabelsi, another substitute, fired doubles and completing the rout were Ethan Atkins, Dylan Veni and Eunis Lievins.

In the second round of the Under 18 PFA Cup, Yaxley Lynx and Deeping Rangers Blue both progressed to the third round.

Action from the game betwwen Northern Star Under 16s and Gunthorpe Harriers Navy.

Lynx won the all-Yaxley tie against Yaxley Blue 5-1 with goals by Aaron Goldstraw, Liam Hatfield, Adam Newton, Liam Sanderson and Robert Ilsley while Deeping beat Stamford 5-3 thanks to strikes by James Pam (2), Nathan Lane, Alexander Moroz and an own goal.

It wasn’t such a good day for the Peterborough Sports Under 16 team. They were beaten 4-2 by Stamford in a penalty shoot-out following a 4-4 draw in the quarter-final of the League Cup.

Stamford will meet Gunthorpe Harriers Navy in the semi-finals and they also reached the last four by winning a penalty shoot-out. They beat Northern Star 4-2 on spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw in which Andrew Irvine netted both Gunthorpe goals.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Malborne Rangers Under 14s came a cropper for the first time this season when visiting big Junior Alliance Division Three rivals Oundle Town on Sunday.

When the two sides met in September, Malborne were comfortable 4-1 winners. The tables were turned in the return fixture though as Oundle roared to an 11-4 win with George Weed and Thomas Clarke-Knowles both grabbing four goals for the Northamptonshire side.

Oundle have closed the gap on Malborne at the top to three points and they have a game in hand.

It was also a super Sunday for Oundle Under 13s.

They were on PFA Cup duty at Campbell Drive and crushed Gunthorpe Harriers Navy 19-0 with 11 players finding the back of the net. They were True Holmes (3), Will Park (3), James Aubury (2), Christian Scott (2), William Seymour (2), Jamie Dexter (2), Freddie Gilder-Smith, Harry Mason, William Whitwell, William Ellis and Samuel Taylor.

In the same cup, March Soccer School beat Park Farm Pumas Black 13-2 with Alex Neve and Jack Conyard hitting trebles.