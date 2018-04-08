SUNDAY FOOTBALL: By George! They’ve done it again

Cup crackers The George, Oundle, were at it again at the weekend.

Last season the Peterborough Sunday Morning League side won the PFA Sunday Junior Cup. This season they got their hands on the PFA Sunday Senior Cup.

They overcame higher division PIS in a penalty shoot-out at Yaxley FC after the sides had drawn 3-3. At no point were they behind in the six-goal thriller.

Nathan Butler, a Connor Murphy twice-taken penalty and a Tom Costello strike put The George 3-0 ahead, only for Ismael Garzon, Alex Dalton and Lee Deane (last minute) to restore parity for PIS.

After the shoot-out went to sudden death it was left to The George keeper Lee Gowler to keep his cool and save the sixth kick from PIS.