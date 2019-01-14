Steward steers Star through to the quarter-finals

Peterborough Northern Star Ladies remain on course for an Eastern Region Women’s League double after breezing through to the quarter-finals of the League Cup yesterday (January 13).

They were at home to Royston Town and won 5-1 with Katie Steward smashing a second-half hat-trick to make it 14 goals for the season. Emma Pollard and Chanade Henderson were also on target.

Chanade Henderson scores for Star.

Star are also going well in the league. They are third in the Premier Division standings, six points behind table-topping Acle United but with four games in hand.

Assistant manager Jack Jenkins said: “Royston are one of the strongest sides in the league so for us to go out and win convincingly has given the girls a huge boost for the rest of the season.”

Next week Star are away at Northampton in the Northants county cup.

There was also a win yesterday for Peterborough United Ladies. They were away to Mansfield Town in the East Midlands League Premier Division and won 3-1 through goals by Hannah Pendred (2) and Emma Stevenson.