Super Stanground Sports stormed to county cup success last night (March 13).

The top Peterborough League Division Five A side beat Eaton Socon A 6-1 in the final of the Hunts Lower Junior Cup at Huntingdon Town FC.

They led 4-0 at the break through goals by Sam Shepherd, Kelton Stringer (2) and Jack Barron and then further strikes by Ricki Goodale and Harry Bellamy made it 6-0. Eaton Socon grabbed a consolation goal towards the end.