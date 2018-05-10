Stanground do Hawks a favour with a touch of Orange squash

Have your say

Netherton United already have one Under 14 Junior Alliance League title in the bag, now they’re on course to land another.

Simon Roberts’ all-conquering Division One team were crowned top flight champions some time ago, and now Netherton Hawks are in the running for Division Two honours.

On Sunday the Hawks’ chances received a major boost. While they were enjoying a 12-0 romp at Glinton & Northborough Amber, their arch rivals Spalding Orange were slipping up 2-1 at Stanground Sports.

That leaves the Hawks firmly in the driving seat with two games remaining.

No less than 10 of their players scored against Glinton. They were Kyle Brackley (2), Zac Chaudhari, Johnny Halfhide-Smith, Euan Hattersley, Cameron Hodnett, Oskar Rajski, Alfie Redgrave (2), Aaron Roberts, Aurimas Sulga and Hadley Saunders.

Werrington Athletic also hit double figures in the same section. They beat Bourne Town 10-3 and completed their programme in top spot. But they hold only a slender one-point advantage over Netherton Hawks and Spalding Orange, who both have two games left to play.

Under 14 Division Three champions Malborne Rangers finished with a 6-1 win against Boston with Harrison King and Vilian Radic both firing trebles. That took Radic’s goal tally to 62 from 17 games.

Under 13 Division Three title fancies Stanground Sports are finishing with a flourish.

They followed up a 15-1 midweek mauling of Blackstones with a 10-0 win at Bourne on Sunday and need a point from their last two games to be crowned champions.

Harry Drew hit hat-tricks in both games with Sam Jarvis also netting three against Blackstones.

FC Peterborough claimed the Under 13 Division Four honours by beating Hungate Rovers 4-1 in a title decider with goals by Mohammed Zia (2), Eshan Hussain and Amadu Djalo.

YOUTH LEAGUE

It was a mixed weekend for Peterborough Sports Under 18s, who headed into it on course for a fabulous trophy four-timer.

They completed the first task okay, beating March Soccer School 2-0 with goals by Chris Seery and Jordan Giddings in their PFA Cup semi-final on Friday night.

But two days later, they were 2-0 losers against Roade in the Northants County Cup final.

Sports, who have already won the Peterborough Youth League Under 18 KO Cup, will meet Deeping Rangers Blue in the PFA Cup final. Sports and Deeping are neck and neck in the Division One title race.

Sports Under 15s gave their Division One title push a considerable boost when defeating main challengers Holbeach United Yellow 3-0 in a top-of-the-table clash.

Kyall Woods, Marcus Goymour and Josh Hogg got the goals which saw Sports replace Holbeach in pole position. Sports have a two-point advantage with four games left.