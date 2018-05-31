SEVEN-A-SIDE: Are you and your mates looking for some summer football?

Have your say

The longest running small-sided football league in the city - the RWT 7-A-Side League - is looking for new teams for its Summer League programme which starts next week (June 4).

The league, which is in its 26th year, holds matches at Bushfield Leisure Centre on Monday nights and welcomes club sides, works teams or just a group of mates looking for some football in the summer months.

RWT Winter League winners and KO Cup runners-up PSPS Reborn.

Matches are played across half-sized pitches with full-sized goals, with qualified referees and a dedicated match night co-ordinator.

Teams wishing to enter should register as soon as possible.

A returnable deposit of £90 is required with matches only £20 a game with at least two matches on the night for each team.

Contact Robert Windle on 07970228790 for more details.