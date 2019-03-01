Semi-final Saturday for lower division Peterborough League clubs

Have your say

It’s Peterborough Junior Cup semi-final day tomorrow (March 2, 1.30pm kick offs) with Peterborough League Division Two champions Stilton United hosting Netherton United Reserves and Premiair entertaining Eunice, Huningdon.

Netherton inflicted Stilton’s first league defeat last Saturday.

There’s also a semi-final in the Peterborough Minor Cup as Division Four leaders Glinton & Northborough take on Division Five top dogs Stanground Sports at Arthur Mellows Village College.

Peterborough Sports Development seek to keep the pressure on Peterborough Premier Division title favourites Moultonb Harrox by beating Ketton at the Bee Arena tomorrow (2pm). Ketton manager Ian Abbott stepped down this week.

Harrox are at home to Sutton Bridge United with third-placed Netherton United at Leverington Sports.

FIXTURES

Saturday, March 2

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leverington Sports v Netherton United, Moulton Harrox v Sutton Bridge United, Peterborough Sports Development v Ketton, Stamford Lions v Tydd, Thorney v Long Sutton Athletic, Whittlesey Athletic v Holbeach United Res.

PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR CUP

Semi-finals: Premiair FC v Eunice Huntingdon, Stilton United v Netherton United Res.

PETERBOROUGH MINOR CUP

Semi-final: Glinton & Northborough v Stanground Sports.