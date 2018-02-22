SCHOOLS FOOTBALL: Nene Park pipped at the quarter-final stage

Have your say

Nene Park Academy’s great run in the English Schools Under 15 FA Cup came to an end yesterday (February 21).

They travelled all the way to Liverpool to play St Francis Xavier’s College in the quarter-fnals and were pipped 1-0 after extra-time.

A total of 626 teams entered the competition and Nene Park came through seven rounds.

Nene Park were beaten finalists in the same competition last season.

Hampton College are also through to the last eight of the English Schools Under 16 Cup and play their quarter-final tomorrow (February 23) away to the Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Brighton.

Nene Park results

Round 1: Nene Park 8 (Lane 3, Webb 2, Jones 2, Goymour), Jack Hunt 0.

Round 2: Neale Wade Academy 1, Nene Park 2 (Clarke 2, Lane).

Round 3: Bourne Grammar 1, Nene Park 2 (Lane, Woods).

Round 4: Nene Park 4 (Hoda, Woods, Lane, Goymour), Carres Grammar, Kesteven 4 - Nene Park won 6-5 on pens.

Round 5: Comberton 2, Nene Park 2 (Olive 2). Nene Park won 4-3 on pens.

Round 6: Nene Park 2 (Webb, Hoda), Northampton School For Boys 1.

Round 7: Carlton le Willows, South Notts 2, Nene Park 4 (Jones 2, Peters, Goymour).

Round 8: St Francis Xavier’s, Liverpool 1, Nene Park 0. After extra-time.