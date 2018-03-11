ROUND-UP: Youngster brightens up drab Netherton display with a great goal, Lions roar back to the top, red letter day for Thorney, city sides miss out on final places, long-running county cup saga finally ends

A young debutant lit up Netherton United’s 3-1 win over Holbeach United Reserves in the Peterborough Premier Division yesterday (March 10).

Kyrie Foster only turned up for his first training session at the Grange last week, but showed enough to be thrust into the first-team squad for the game against Holbeach.

Action from Weldon United's county cup win at Peterborough NECI (purple). Photo: David Lowndes.

And he crowned an impressive cameo with a superb individual goal to brighten up a drab performance from the title challengers.

Ash Jackson and Jack Barron also scored for Netherton who moved up into second place behind Stamford Lions. The match was switched from Holbeach to the Grange because of an unfit Carter’s Park surface.

The Lions roared back to the top - previous leaders Moulton Harrox saw their game at Peterborough Sports Reserves postponed - with an 8-2 hammering of a depleted Sawtry side. Tom Cardell scored a hat-trick and Tom Lees also netted twice for Lions who are a point clear of Netherton having played three more games.

It was a red letter day for Thorney FC who moved onto 39 points with a hard-fought 3-2 win at AFC Stanground. That’s the highest points total the villagers have ever achieved in the top flight.

Action from Peterborough NECI 3, Weldon United Reserves 5 in a Northants Area Cup tie. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sam Donohoe (2) and George Edwards scored for Thorney with Josh Staggs and Liam Whaley on target for the city side.

Sam Cooper scored twice as Sutton Bridge United pipped Warboys Town 3-2 in a mid-table clash.

Division Two title fancies FC Parson Drove beat Division Three side Feeder 3-1 in an Intermediate Shield semi-final. They will play the winners of next Saturday’s (March 17) semi-final between Premiair and Eye United in the final.

Eunice, Huntingdon edged past Division Four rivals FC Peterborough Reserves 3-2 in the semi-final of the League Shield. They will play the winners of next Saturday’s second semi-final between AFC Orton and Stamford Lions A in their final.

There was finally (hopefully) an end to the long-running Northants Area Cup tie between Peterborough NECI and Weldon United Reserves, a match twice ordered to be replayed.

Weldon emerged 5-3 winners in a match that involved just one flashpoint before the final whistle.

Whittlesey Athletic B lost their Cambs Lower Junior Cup semi-final 3-1 at Meldreth.

RESULTS

Saturday, March 10

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 2 (J. Staggs, Whaley), Thorney 3 (Donohoe 2, Edwards); Netherton United 3 (Jackson, Barron, Foster), Holbeach Res 1; Stamford Lions 8 (Cardell 3, Leeds 2, Paylor, Edwards, Walton), Sawtry 2 (Smith, De Lucis); Sutton Bridge United 3 (Coioper 2, Sutton), Warboys Town 2 (Brown, B. Duncan).

Postponed: Ketton v Whittlesey Athletic, Peterborough Sports Res v Moulton Harrox,

Intermediate Shield

Semi-final: FC Parson Drove 3, Feeder 1.

ChromaSport League Shield

Semi-finals: FC Peterborough Res 2 (Khalid, Wilson), Eunice Huntingdon 3.

Postponed: AFC Orton v Stamford Lions ‘A’,

Northants Area Cup

Third round: Peterborough NECI 3 (Rose, Cook, Garrido), Weldon Reserves 5.

Cambs Lower Junior Cup

Semi-final: Meldreth 3 Whittlesey Athletic B 1.