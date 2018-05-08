ROUND-UP: Yaxley celebrate despite failing in double bid, big night at Sixfields for Netherton, semi-final at Deeping

Yaxley failed in their bid to win a United Counties League and Cup double yesterday (May 7), but it was still a day of celebration for the Cuckoos.

The Premier Division tropy was presented to Andy Furnell’s men after their KO Cup Final defeat at the hands of top-flight rivals Leicester Nirvana at Raunds FC. Yaxley had clinched top spot after the most thrilling title race for years, one not decided until runners-up Wisbech Town’s failure to beat Daventry on Saturday (May 5) cost them first place on goal difference.

The cup final was also a tight affair with Nirvana scoring the only goal of the game in the fifth minute.

It’s Peterborough League Premier Division champions Netherton United’s turn to seek a double tonight as they contest the Northants Lower Junior Cup Final against Northants Combination League side Moulton FC at Northampton Town FC (7.45pm).

Netherton sealed their first Premier Division title last week. They also take on Thorney in the President’s Shield Final at Nene Valley Community Centre on Saturday (May 12) and Moulton Harrox in the PFA Senior Cup Final at the ABAX Stadium on Thursday, May 19.

Deeping Rangers host Huntingdon Town in a Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final tonight.