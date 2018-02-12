ROUND-UP: Ugly end to a dramatic quarter-final, Lions back on top, four goals for good Evans, hat-tricks for great Scott and on-loan Kilbride

Have your say

There was an ugly end to a dramatic PFA Senior Cup quarter-final between Long Sutton and Netherton United on Saturday (February 10).

Peterborough Premier Division title contenders Netherton came back from behind twice to win 3-2 against opposition from Division One.

Glinton & Northborough Reserves score from the spot at AFC Orton. Photo: David Lowndes.

But after the game Netherton defender James McDonagh suffered an alleged assault in the visiting dressing room which led to police attending.

Zack Fisher, Callum Madigan (penalty) and Robbie Ellis scored for Netherton, while Tom Gosling and Matthew Oliver netted for Sutton. Gosling was later sent off for violent conduct.

Teenager Ellis won the game for Netherton five minutes from time with a terrific individual goal.

The game was spicy enough for watching Peterborough League director Dave Barfoot to criticise the behaviour of both management teams.

AFC Orton before a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Glinton & Northborough Reserves in the PFA Minor Cup. Back row, left to right, Aaron Cummings, Darren Hill, Doug Wright, Bradley Bloor, Ryan Parrish, Jason Andrews, Jack Titchener, Jimmy Streeter, Ryan Bloor and Wayne Taylor. front, James Cameron, Jawad Rehman, Dan Marshall, Thomas Bass, Jak Bellamy, Toby Evans and Dean Roberts

Barfoot said: “Watching a game. This is not what football is about. Both management teams are a disgrace.

“Just seen an assault on and off at a football game, This sort of behaviour is ruining local football.”

Netherton boss Jon Harrison was irritated during the game by refereeing decisions.

Joining Netherton in the semi-finals are Moulton Harrox and Whittlesey Athletic. Favourites Harrox had to battle hard to get past Deeping Rangers Reserves 3-2, while Jack Carter’s hat-trick propelled Whittlesey to a 4-0 success over Holbeach United Reserves.

Holders ICA Sports tackle Peterborough Polonia in the final quarter final this Saturday (February 17).

ICA moved up to fourth in the Premier Division table with a 5-1 win at Sutton Bridge United with Scott Spearink scoring twice.

Stamford Lions are back on top after surving a scare or two at home to lowly AFC Stanground. The city side led three times through Jake Woodward (2) and Josh Staggs before the Lions powered to a 5-3 win. Tom Edwards scored twice for the table-toppers.

Ketton loaned Deeping Rangers star Jason Kilbride for the day and he responded with a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Warboys. Adam Scott struck a hat-trick in Thorney’s 6-1 win over bottom club Langtoft United.

Eye United moved smoothly into the semi-finals of the PFA Challenge Cup with a 7-1 bashing of Tydd St Mary. Dan Evans scored four.

And Glinton & Northborough Reserves are into the last four of the PFA Minor Cup after a 3-1 win at AFC Orton. Jake Showler, Ryan Davis and Rhys Lenton were the goalscorers.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 10

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton 5 (Kilbride 3, Edmondson 2), Warboys Town 0; Leverington Sports 4, Peterborough Sports Reserves 2 (Atkins, Nkobi); Stamford Lions 5 (Edwards 2, Walton, Sheehan, Ball), AFC Stanground 3 (Woodward 2, J. Staggs); Sutton Bridge 1 (Cooper), ICA Sports 5 (Spearink 2, McManus, Macianskis, Wayte); Thorney 6 (Scott 3, Fox 2, Merryweather), Langtoft United (Dobson).

PFA COMPS

Senior Cup

Quarter-finals: Long Sutton 2, Netherton United 3 (Ellis, Madigan, Fisher); Moulton Harrox 3 (Bradbury, King, Townsend), Deeping Rangers Reserves 2; Whittlesey Athletic 4 (Carter 3, Medwynter), Holbeach United Reserves 0.

Challenge Cup

Quarter-final: Eye United 7 (Evans 4, Bucciero, Gasson, Buckle), Tydd St Mary 1.

Minor Cup

Quarter-final: AFC Orton 1 (Bellamy), Glinton & Northborough Reserves 3 (Davis, Lenton, Showler).