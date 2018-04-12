ROUND-UP: Title twist as Netherton slip up after easy Moulton Harrox win, plus key victories for Parson Drove and Cardea

There was a potentially decisive twist in the Peterborough Premier Division title race last night (April 12).

Leaders Netherton United were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at home by city rivals ICA Sports after missing a hatful of scoring chances.

Netherton did lead, but ICA hit back to inflict just a second defeat of the season on the table-toppers.

Netherton still have a four-point advantage at the top over Moulton Harrox, but the South Lincs side have two matches in hand. The top two clash at the Grange next Wednesday (April 18) and again in Moulton Harrox on a date yet to be arranged.

Moulton had cruised to a 6-1 win at fading champions Peterborough Sports Reserves on Tuesday with Joe Townsend scoring twice.

Whittlesey hammered Deeping Rangers Reserves 9-1 in a Premier Division game last night when there were also key wins for title chasers Parson Drove (Division Two) and Cardea (Division Three).

Drove moved into second place with a 1-0 win over fourth-placed Eye United, while Cardea moved eight points clear at the top with a 6-1 duffing of Brotherhood Sports. Mike Dandrilli and Kieran Hart both scored twice.

RESULTS

Tuesday, April 10

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Sports Reserves 1, Moulton Harrox 6 (Townsend 2, Parry, Coddington, Maddison, Earth).

Wednesday, April 11

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Netherton United 1, ICA Sports 2; Deeping Rangers Reserves 1, Whittlesey Athletic 9.

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 1, Eye United 0.

Division Three; Brotherhood Sports 1, Cardea 6 (Dandrilli 2, Hart 2, Yeoman, Balosu).