ROUND-UP: Thorney keep the title race alive by holding leaders, Parson Drove win top-of-the-table clash, ICA get going too late in county cup final

Thorney kept the Peterborough Premier Division title race very much alive by taking a point from a tough home battle with Netherton United last night (April 24).

In fact the villagers were only five minutes away from claiming a big win against a team they will face in the President’s Shield Final next month.

Jake Sansby (left) scored for ICA Sports Columbo in the Huts Sunday Cup Final.

Jack Barron had fired Netherton into the lead, but goals from George Edwards and John Yambuso saw Thorney in front midway through the second-half.

But Ash Jackson popped up with a late equaliser for Netherton which could be crucial as they now need four points from two games to seal a first Premier Division title.

One of those games is at Whittlesey Athletic who have lost just twice all season. They beat ICA 1-0 last night to make it 10 top-flight wins in a row and move into third place.

The big game at the top of Division Two was won by Parson Drove over leaders Whittlesey Athletic Reserves courtesy of two Aaron McKenna penalties. Drove are now within a point if Whittlesey with two games in hand and the teams clash again at the Manor Field tomorrow (April 26).

Peterborough Sunday Morning Division Two title chasers ICA Sports Colombo got going too late in their HUnts Senior Cup Final against Catworth at Yaxley, writes Mark Plummer.

Ben Cliffe’s men were beaten 3-2 with the damage done in the first half as ICA conceded twice in as many minutes early on before leaking a third goal just after the half-hour.

Only a couple of terrific saves from goalkeeper Stuart Afford prevented them from falling further behind, but they were much better in the second period.

Jake Sansby gave them hope with a high-class strike from 25 yards midway through the half.

Midfield maestro Sansby is one of four players from non-league side Peterborough Northern Star who usually turn out for ICA.

He and forward Ben Moore both played last night while Zak Dunn and Harry Fitzjohn opted to line up for Star in their United Counties League Premier Division derby drubbing at the hands of Deeping.

Sansby also created a second ICA goal late on for substitute Jack Briggs, but it proved to be too little, too late as Huntingdonshire Sunday League side Catworth saw out the final few minutes to lift the silverware.

ICA Sports Colombo: Stuart Afford, Ryan Bllor, Josh Sieley, Jake Ball, Bradley Bloor, Sam Chapman, Steven Cliffe, Nathan Plant, Rhys Howden, Ben Moore, Jake Sansby. Subs: Ruben Rey, Paul Cassidy, Pete Nordoff, Kieron Deboo, Jack Briggs.

RESULTS

Tuesday, April 24

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Thorney 2 (Edwards, Yambasu), Netherton Utd 2 (Barron, Jackson); Whittlesey Athletic 1, ICA Sports 0.

Division One: Tydd St Mary 4 (Clitheroe 4), Long Sutton Athletic 0.

Division Two: Ketton Res 1, Eye Utd 4; Langtoft Res 0, Spalding Town 1; Parkway Eagles 0, Netherton Utd A 2 (Ellis, Powell); FC Parson Drove 2 (McKenna 2), Whittlesey Athletic Res 0.

Hunts Senior Sunday Cup Final

ICA Sports Colombo 2 (Sansby, Briggs), Catworth 3.