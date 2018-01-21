ROUND-UP: Stamford Lions go top for the first time in style (for a few days at least), Netherton smash city rivals, PFA Senior Cup shock, Eye win huge Division Two game

Stamford Lions went to the top of the Peterborough Premier Division for the first time in the club’s history yesterday (January 20).

And they moved to the summit in some style, thrashing Warboys 10-0 at Borderville thanks to four goals from Tom Edwards, a hat-trick from Luke Ball and further strikes from Dan Aust, Joseph Lippett and Tom Lees.

Action from the PFA Challenge Cup tie between Bretton North End and Stamford Bels (orange) at the Grange. Bels won on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Photo: David Lowndes.

Lions are a point clear of Moulton Harrox and three points clear of Netherton who both have two matches in hand. Netherton will go top on Wednesday (January 24) on goal difference if they beat mid-table Sawtry at the Grange.

The city side warmed up for that clash with a 12-0 demolition of AFC Stanground which featured hat-tricks for born-again wizard Dan Fountain, Tom Randall and fit-again Zack Fisher. Ben Daly, Ash Jackson and Grant Watson also hit the target.

It’s certainly just a three-horse race for the title now after shock home defeats for reigning champions Peterborough Sports Reserves and ICA Sports yesterday.

Daniel Pick (2), Anthony Garmory and Max Webb scored for lowly Deeping Rangers Reserves in a 4-2 win at Sports, while Leverington edged a nine-goal thriller at ICA.

Harry Woodward (right) of Bretton North End challenges for a header against Stamford Bels. Photo: David Lowndes.

Skipper Seb Hood and Johnny Holmes scored for Ketton in their 2-1 win at Holbeach United Reserves.

Moulton Harrox were in President’s Shield action yesterday and they came through a tricky quarter-final at Whittlesey Athletic 3-0 with goals from Bobby Patterson, Ian Bradbury and Marcus Parry.

There was a shock in the second round of the PFA Senior Cup as First Division Long Sutton won 2-1 at top-flight Thorney thanks to two Matthew Oliver goals.

The big game in Division Two was won by Eye United, 3-2 over Parson Drove at Lindisfarne Road. Nathan Law, Alexander McNally and Kieran Evans scored for Eye who battled back from conceding a first-minute goal. Evans scored with a quality free kick strike.

Bretton North End bowed out of the PFA Challenge Cup on penalties to higher level Stamford Bels after a 1-1 draw at the Grange. Ezra Flake scored the Bretton goal with Thomas Holland on target for Bels.

FC Peterborough (7-3 against Rippingale & Folkingham) and Moulton Harrox Reserves (10-0 against Langtoft Reserves) made comfortable progress in the same competition.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 20

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground 0, Netherton United 12 (Fountain 3, Randall 3, Fisher 3, Daly, Jackson, Watson); Holbeach United Res 1, Ketton 2 (Holmes, Hood); Peterborough ICA Sports 4, Leverington Sports 5; Peterborough Sports Res 2, Deeping Rangers Res 4 (Pick 2, Garmory, Webb), Stamford Lions 10 (Edwards 4, Ball 3, Lippett, Aust, Lees) Warboys Town 0.

Postponed: Sawtry v Langtoft United.

PFA Senior Cup

(Second round)

Thorney 1 (Scott), Long Sutton Athletic 2 (M. Oliver 2).

President’s Shield

(Quarter final)

Whittlesey Athletic 0, Moulton Harrox 3 (Bradbury, Parry, Patterson).