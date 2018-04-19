ROUND-UP: Round one to Netherton in the big title fight, PFA Final goes to penalties, County Cup Final goes to extra time, Spalding United unbeaten after four games in seven days

Netherton United won round one of the big fight with Moulton Harrox for the Peterborough Premier Division title.

The city side scored three times in 11 second-half minutes at the Grange last night (April 18) to move seven points clear at the top. But they haven’t yet landed a knockout blow as Harrox would have seen enough in the first hour tonight to be confident of reversing the result when the top two meet again at Broad Lane on Saturday (April 21).

Action from last night's big game between Netherton and Moulton Harrox at The Grange. Picture: David Lowndes

A win for the home side then would give them the advantage as they have two games in hand on Netherton.

Harrox seemed better organised and more of a team for the first three-quarters of last night’s clash, In a first-half of few chances Joe Townsend lobbed the best one wide for Harrox when he only had ‘keeper Aaron Kier to beat before Sam Lilley struck the outside of a post from distance for the visitors.

Townsend headed a superb Billy King cross wide at the start of the second-half, but the introduction of Ondre Odain for the Premier Division’s top scorer Zack Fisher midway through the half changed the game in Netherton’s favour.

On 72 minutes Odain’s mere presence caused panic in the Harrox defence as he chased a long punt forward and, although Moulton goalkeeper Wayne Wilding blocked his shot, the visiting number one promptly tripped Tom Randall to concede a rather obvious penalty. Callum Madigan delivered a clinical finish from the spot and within three minutes Jake Cawthorn had headed a long free kick into his own net under pressure from Karl Gibbs.

Brotherhood Sports celebrate their PFA Cup win. Picture: David Lowndes

Odain’s muscle and pace caused havoc again eight minutes from time enabling Randall to pounce and supply a cool finish to complete the scoring.

The final scoreline was harsh on Harrox even if they were terrorised throughout the second-half by the pace of Randall, Jack Barron and substitute Kyrie Foster.

“It’s a good result,” Netherton manager Jon Harrison said. “But we will have to be better on Saturday.”

Peterborough Sports Reserves’ young side fought back from 2-0 down in the opening 15 minutes to draw 3-3 with third-placed Stamford Lions. Sports actually led briefly late on before conceding an equaliser to Tom Lees.

There was an exciting finish to the PFA Junior Cup Final at Yaxley FC as Brotherhood Sports fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and then beat Cardea 5-4 on penalties.

Both sides play in Division Three of the Peterborough League and it looked to be going with the formbook when Ashleigh Baldwin and Tom Rimes fired the league leaders into a 2-0 lead.

But Charlie Minchella and Tom Klinkovics dragged Sports level. Sports ‘keeper Ross Panton made the crucial early save in the shootout.

Division Two title fancies Parson Drove won the Cambs County Junior Cup 3-1 after extra-time against Great Shelford Reserves at Histon FC.

A tired Spalding United drew 0-0 at Carlton in Division One South of the Evo Stik League. It was their fourth game in seven days and they had won the previous three.

Blackstones went down 3-0 at home to Harrowby in United Counties Division One.

Results

Wednesday, April 18

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Carlton Town 0, Spalding Utd 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Dvision One: Blackstones 0, Harrowby United 3.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Woodbridge Town 7, Wisbech St Mary 0.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Netherton United 3 (Madigan, Randall, og), Moulton Harrox 0; Peterborough Sports Res 3, Stamford Lions 3 (Lees, Speck, Boon).

Division Three: Feeder FC 1, Oundle Town Res 4; Riverside FC 2, Thorpe Wood Rangers 3; Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’ 5 (Morling 2, Smith, Hibbins, Foster-Smith), Leverington Sports Res 1.

Division Four: Orton Rangers 2, Peterborough NECI 3.

PFA Junior Cup final

Cardea 2 (Rimes, A. Baldwin), Brotherhood Sports FC 2 (C. Minchella, Klinkovics).

(Brotherhood Sports won 5-4 on penalties).

CAMBS JUNIOR CUP FINAL

Great Shelford Reserves 1, Parson Drove 3 (after extra time).