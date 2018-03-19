ROUND-UP: Netherton’s turn at the top thanks to Odain hat-trick, Whittlesey wonders pip high fliers, cup semi-final abandoned after referee falls ill

It’s Netherton United’s turn to top the Peterborough League Premier Division.

The city side thumped Deeping Rangers Reserves 5-0 at Outgang Road to move back above Stamford Lions who saw their game at Peterborough Sports Reserves postponed.

Action from Premiair v Eye (green) in the semi-final of the Intermediate Shield. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ondre Odain bagged a hat-trick for Netherton with recent signing Kyrie Foster adding two more goals.

And to complete a great day for Netherton the side tipped to be their biggest title challengers, Moulton Harrox, went down 2-1 at Whittlesey Athletic in very windy, and extremely cold, conditions.

The hosts took advantage of a strong wind at their backs to ease into a 2-0 half-time lead through a 40-yard free kick from Ricky Hailstone and a Kevin Gilbert strike. Andy Law’s second-half goal wasn’t enough for Moulton who are now four points behind Netherton in third place with a game in hand.

Sutton Bridge United are fifth in their debut season in the top flight after goals from Sam Cooper and Matthew Eaton secured a 2-0 win at bottom club Langtoft United. Sutton would be fourth, but for a points deduction for failing to fulfil a fixture.

Sawtry were aggrieved to lose 2-1 at home to Leverington Sports, feeling many refereeing decisions went against them. Sawtry dominated much of the game, but finished with 10 men after Alex Smith was dismissed for collecting two yellow cards. Sam Greenhaigh scored the Sawtry goal.

Eunice, Huntingdon will play Orton Rangers in the final of the PFA Minor Cup after tight semi-final successes over Glinton and Northborough Reserves and Peterborough NECI on Saturday.

Eunice are now in two finals after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory following a 2-2 draw. Orton were surprise 1-0 winners over Division Four rivals Peterborough NECI.

Eunice will play Stamford Lions A in the final of the Peterborough League Shield. Lions beat AFC Orton 4-1 in their semi-final at Saturday with Jordan Wass scoring twice.

The Intermediate Shield semi-final between Eye United and Premiair was abandoned after 60 minutes when referee Reg Parker fell ill. It was developing into a cracker with Division Three side Premiair holding their Division Two opponents 2-2 at the time of the abandonment.

Lee Clementson and Thomas Brown scored for the city side with Dan Bucciero scoring twice for Eye.

RESULTS

Saturday, March 17

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res 0, Netherton United 5 (Odain 3, Foster 2); Langtoft Utd 0, Sutton Bridge United 2 (Cooper, Eaton); Sawtry 1 (Greenhaigh), Leverington Sports 2; Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Gilbert, Hailstone), Moulton Harrox 1 (Law).

Postponed: ICA Sports v AFC Stanground Sports, Ketton v Holbeach Utd Res, Peterborough Sports Res v Stamford Lions, Warboys Town v Thorney,

ChromaSport Intermediate Shield:

Semi-final: Premiair FC 2 (Clementson, Brown), Eye United 2 (Bucciero 2).

(Abandoned 60 minutes, referee illness).

League Shield

Semi-final: AFC Orton 1 (Streeter), Stamford Lions 4 (Wass 2, Simpson, Blick).

PFA Minor Cup

Semi-finals: Eunice Huntingdon 2, Glinton & Northborough Res 2 (Showler, Henson); Orton Rangers 1, Peterborough NECI 0.