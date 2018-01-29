ROUND-UP: Netherton reach County Cup final, Moulton Harrox back on top, Ketton were ‘embarrassing’, shocks galore in PFA Cup

Netherton United have made it to the Northants Lower Junior Cup Final for the second time in three seasons.

A first-half goal from Zack Fisher was enough for the Peterborough Premier Division title challengers to topple higher-level Irchester United Saturday’s (January 27) semi-final.

Action from PIS (white) v Ploughman. Photo: David Lowndes.

Netherton will meet Northants Combination League title hopefuls Moulton FC in the final. They also despatched United Counties Division One opposition in the last four, hammering Burton Park Wanderers 5-1.

Netherton’s cup duties meant they were knocked off the top of the Premier Division as Moulton Harrox and Stamford Lions moved past them,

Moulton are back on top after a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Thorney. Louis Steadman and Marcus Parry scored for Harrox with Adam Scott replying for Thorney.

Lions were held to a 1-1 draw at Whittlesey Athletic despite taking a first-half lead through Michael Webb.

Ploughman before their PFA Sunday Senior Cup tie defeat at the hands of PIS, back row, left to right, Kyle Orange, Josh Rosser, David Ginty, Jake Slater, Lea Jordan, Lloyd Mapes, Leon Gellizeau, Reece Kenton, Dan Fountain, Grant Watson, front, Klod Memaj, Ondre Odain, Jermaine Watson, Daniel Drane, Jack Barron, Harry Hogg.

Dean Giglio equalised early in the second half for a Whittlesey team who have drawn nearly half of their matches.

Biggest winners of the day were ICA Sports who thrashed Ketton 5-0 thanks mainly to four goals from Scott Spearink.

It was all too much for Ketton boss Kai Brownhill who tweeted: “Back to earth with a bump today. I can accept the defeat but the way some of the Ketton players gave up was embarrassing and unacceptable.”

Deeping Rangers Reserves climbed three places to 13th with a 5-1 home win over next to bottom AFC Stanground. Ben Cowles and Daniel Pick both scored twice.

Sutton Bridge are enjoying a strong first season in the top flight, a fact confirmed by a 3-0 home win over Sawtry on Saturday when Matt Eaton scored twice.

Warboys Town are also in the top half of the table following their promotion from Division One last season, but they leak too many goals for comfort. Leverington stuck five past them on Saturday with Mariusz Kudbya striking twice.

There were shocks galore in the PFA Senior Sunday Cup quarter-finals as unbeaten leaders Ploughman were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Division One rivals PIS after a 2-2 draw. Division Two side George beat top-flight P & L Motors on penalties, while another Second Division team P & L Motors thumped Guyhirn of Division One 6-0 with Josh Clarke and James Gritton scoring two apiece.

Cardea won 4-2 at March Athletic for whom Liam Brady scored twice before he was sent off by referee Michael Dunkley.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 27

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res 5 (Cowles 2, Pick 2, Waters), AFC Stanground 1 (Roberts); Leverington Sports 5 (Kudyba 2, Hughes, Carter), Warboys Town 2; Moulton Harrox 2 (Steadman, Parry), Thorney 1 (Scott); Peterborough ICA Sports 5 (Spearink 4, Macianskis), Ketton 0; Sutton Bridge United 3 (Eaton 2, Hook), Sawtry 0; Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Giglio), Stamford Lions 1 (Webb).

Northants Les Underwood Cup

Semi-final: Irchester United 0, Netherton United 1 (Fisher).

PFA Sunday Senior Cup

March Athletic 2 (Brady 2), Cardea FC 4; P & L Motors 6 (K. Clarke 2, Gritton 2, Bedford, Lomas), Guyhirn 0; PIS 2, Ploughman United 2 (PIS won 4-2 on penalties); Parkway 2, The George 2 (George won 4-3 on penalties).