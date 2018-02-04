ROUND-UP: Harrox storm into a county cup final, Netherton nab top spot, super Sam strikes against Lions

Peterborough Premier Division title fancies Moulton Harrox booked a county cup final date at Lincoln City FC yesterday (February 3).

Harrox stormed to a 5-0 semi-final success over Sleaford Sports AFC in the Lincs Junior Cup at Broad Lane to set up a Sincil Bank date against Boston League side Coningsby.

Ondre Odain scored twice for Netherton against Langtoft United.

And Harrox, who have won this cup four times and finished runners-up an four other occasions, will start favourites to beat a Coninsgby team who have been beaten twice in the competition already (once by Peterborough League Division One side Long Sutton) before being reinstated because their conquerors have fielded inelegible players.

Nigel Steadman’s side raced into a 3-0 lead after just 29 minutes yesterday and added two second-half goals to complete an impressive display. Joe Townsend scored twice with Marcus Parry, Daniel Lambe-Hyner and Bobby Patterson also on target.

Harrox were knocked off the top of the Premier Division though. Netherton United assumed top spot with a routine 7-1 win over bottom club Langtoft United at the Grange, while Stamford Lions, who started the day in second place lost 1-0 at home to Thorney. Sam Donohoe scored the only goal of that game just before half-time.

Zack Fosher nabbed a Netherton hat-trick with Ondre Odain (2), Ashley Jackson and Ryan Wood also on target.

Zack Fisher scored a hat-trick for Netherton against Langtoft.

Whittlesey Athletic are putting a neat run together in the top flight. They came from behind to beat fading reigning champions Peterborough Sports 3-1 to make it six matches unbeaten. Alex Dalton, Daniel Redhead and Dean Giglio scored the goals for Whittlesey after Jamie Scott had given Sports a half-time lead.

Lewis McManus scored twice as ICA Sports won 4-3 at Deeping Rangers Reserves, while AFC Stanground and Sawtry fought out a 3-3 draw.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

AFC Stanground 3, Sawtry 3; Deeping Rangers Res 3, Peterborough ICA Sports (McManus 2, Spearink, Glover) 4; Netherton United 7 (Fisher 3, Odain 2, Jackson, Wood),

Langtoft Utd 1; Peterborough Sports Res 1 (Scott), Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Dalton, Giglio, Redhead); Stamford Lions 0, Thorney 1 (Donohoe).

Lincs Junior Cup semi-final:

Moulton Harrox 5 (Townsend 2, Patterson, Lambe-Hyner, Parry), Sleaford Sports AFC 0.