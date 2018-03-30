ROUND-UP: Fourth v second in Gunthorpe, semi-final day in Challenge Cup and Hereward Cup, high-fliers seek a new manager

Have your say

Pick of the Peterborough Premier Division fixtures tomorrow (March 31) sees fourth-placed Thorney host second-placed Moulton Harrox at Campbell Drive, Gunthorpe (2pm).

Thorney are enjoying their best season in the top-flight, while Moulton need the points to close the gap on leaders Netherton United. Moulton are four points adrift of Netherton with a game in hand. Their scheduled fixture against Holbeach United Reserves was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Peterborough Premier Division's top scorer Zack Fisher of Netherton United.

Netherton host Sawtry at the Grange tomorrow when the division’s top scorer Zack Fisher will try inflict pain on a former club. Fisher has 39 goals in 25 games for Netherton this season.

It’s semi-final day in the PFA Challenge Cup with unbeaten Peterborough League Division One side Moulton Harrox Reserves at home to Division Two high-fliers Eye United and second division FC Peterborough taking on first division Stamford Bels at Fulbridge Road (both games, 2pm).

High-flying Peterborough League Division One side Wittering Harriers are seeking a new manager for next season.

Current boss Sam Cayley wants to concentrate on playing.

Anyone interested in the post should e-mail witteringharriersfc@outlook.com.

Wittering are currently second in Division One.

The Peterborough Sunday Morning Football League hold their Hereward Cup semi-finals on Easter Sunday (April 1), both at Bushfield (10.30am).

Division One champions Ploughman will be hot favourites to beat bottom Division Two side P & L Motors, but top-flight PIS will have their work cut out against leading Second Division side ICA Sports Colombo.

Any new teams wishing to join the Peterborough Sunday Morning League next season should e-mail chairman Fred Johnson at fjohnsonfj@sky.com

FIXTURES

Saturday. March 31

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res v AFC Stanground Sports, Ketton v Stamford Lions, Netherton United v Sawtry, Peterborough Sports Res v Leverington Sports, Thorney v Moulton Harrox, Whittlesey Athletic v Warboys Town.

PFA Challenge Cup

Semi-finals: FC Peterborough v Stamford Belvedere, Moulton Harrox Res v Eye United.