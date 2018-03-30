ROUND-UP: Fourth v second in Gunthorpe, semi-final day in Challenge Cup and Hereward Cup, high-fliers seek a new manager

Pick of the Peterborough Premier Division fixtures tomorrow (March 31) sees fourth-placed Thorney host second-placed Moulton Harrox at Campbell Drive, Gunthorpe (2pm).
Thorney are enjoying their best season in the top-flight, while Moulton need the points to close the gap on leaders Netherton United. Moulton are four points adrift of Netherton with a game in hand. Their scheduled fixture against Holbeach United Reserves was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Netherton host Sawtry at the Grange tomorrow when the division’s top scorer Zack Fisher will try inflict pain on a former club. Fisher has 39 goals in 25 games for Netherton this season.
It’s semi-final day in the PFA Challenge Cup with unbeaten Peterborough League Division One side Moulton Harrox Reserves at home to Division Two high-fliers Eye United and second division FC Peterborough taking on first division Stamford Bels at Fulbridge Road (both games, 2pm).
High-flying Peterborough League Division One side Wittering Harriers are seeking a new manager for next season.
Current boss Sam Cayley wants to concentrate on playing.
Anyone interested in the post should e-mail witteringharriersfc@outlook.com.
Wittering are currently second in Division One.
The Peterborough Sunday Morning Football League hold their Hereward Cup semi-finals on Easter Sunday (April 1), both at Bushfield (10.30am).
Division One champions Ploughman will be hot favourites to beat bottom Division Two side P & L Motors, but top-flight PIS will have their work cut out against leading Second Division side ICA Sports Colombo.
Any new teams wishing to join the Peterborough Sunday Morning League next season should e-mail chairman Fred Johnson at fjohnsonfj@sky.com
FIXTURES
Saturday. March 31
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Holbeach United Res v AFC Stanground Sports, Ketton v Stamford Lions, Netherton United v Sawtry, Peterborough Sports Res v Leverington Sports, Thorney v Moulton Harrox, Whittlesey Athletic v Warboys Town.
PFA Challenge Cup
Semi-finals: FC Peterborough v Stamford Belvedere, Moulton Harrox Res v Eye United.