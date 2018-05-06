ROUND-UP: Eye United win a cup final cracker, Eunice tame Lions, Whittlesey Athletic set for third place finish, top flight management team departs

Eye United celebrated victory after a cracking Intermediate Cup Final against Peterborough League Division Two rivals Parson Drove yesterday (May 5).

It finished 3-2 to Eye at the Nene Valley Community Centre after a match full of incident and controversy, with the Twitter ‘banter’ between the clubs and spectators continuing well into the night.

Eye United celebrate their Intermediate Shield Final win over Parson Drove.

Man-of-the-match Dan Gargan opened the scoring with a fine one-on-one finish following a quick counter attack just after the half hour mark.

Kieran Evans made it 2-0 soon after the re-start, but Eye lost Sam Duffy for the final 40 minutes after he picked up a second yellow card from referee Andy Murray.

Karl Anderson pulled a goal back for Drove with a 25-yarder, but Luke Gasson soon restored Eye’s two-goal lead.

Danny Emmington again replied with a terrific goal direct from a free kick, but the 10-men held on to clinch a memorable victory leaving Drove to grumble at several missed chances and the performance of the match officials.

The League Shield Final at the same venue was won by Division Four champions-elect Eunice, Huntingdon who beat their closest challengers for that title Stamford Lions A 5-2. Ryan Brown scored twice for Stamford.

Consolation should arrive quickly for Drove who will seal the Division Two title with a win at Stilton United next Saturday (May 12).

Eye can still catch them, but they need to win their three remaining matches at FC Peterborough (May 8), at Parkway Eagles (May 10) and at Spalding United Reserves (May 12).

Drove, who have already won one county cup, take part in the North Cambs Junior Final against Wisbech Town Acorns at Wisbech Town FC on Thursday (May 10, 7.30pm).

Parkway Eagles scored a surprise 8-1 win over third-placed Bretton North End yesterday. Bretton started short and finished even shorter after red cards for Sam Moakes and Paul Passero.

Cardea were presented with the Division Three champions trophy, but only after they’d suffered a first defeat of the season, 2-1 at home to second-placed Premiair.

Whittlesey Athletic are now hot favourites to finish third in the Premier Division after a 3-1 success at rivals Stamford Lions yesterday. Alex Dalton (2) and Matty Heron scored the goals.

Sam Donohoe scored four as Thorney guaranteed an excellent fifth-place finish with a 7-1 win over Ketton. ICA Sports dropped to sixth after losing 2-1 at Sawtry. After a poor run of form the villagers finished the season with back-to-back wins with goals from Joseph Graham and Sam Greenhalgh.

ICA have now parted company with management team Hamish Curtis and Angus Hepburn who both resigned after the match.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 5

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Sawtry 2 (Greenhalgh, Graham), Peterborough ICA Sports 1; Stamford Lions 1 (Boon), Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Dalton 2, Heron); Thorney 7 (Donohoe 4, Scott 2, Marshall), Ketton 1.

Postponed: Moulton Harrox v AFC Stanground Sports, Peterborough Sports Res v Leverington Sports,

Intermediate Shield final FC Parson Drove 2 (Emmington, Anderson), Eye United 3 (Gargan, Gasson, Evans).

League Shield final: Eunice Huntingdon 5, Stamford Lions ‘A’ 2 (Brown 2).