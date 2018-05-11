ROUND-UP: Eye United on the up again, another County Cup success for Drove, Netherton seek a third trophy, Moulton Harrox hunt a league and cup double

Eye United confirmed a fourth promotion in five seasons as a Peterborough & District League club last night (May 10).

And the villagers clinched runners-up spot in Division Two in style, crushing Parkway Eagles 9-1 at Daimler Avenue. Luke Gasson grabbed a hat-trick.

Eye can still win the title if they win their final match at Spalding United Reserves tomorrow (May 12) and leaders Parson Drove slip up at Stilton United. Eye beat drove in the League’s Intermediate Shield Final.

Drove are chasing an honours treble as they lifted their second county cup of the season last night, beating Wisbech Town Acorns 3-1 at Wisbech Town FC in the North Cambs Junior Cup Final. Drove flew out of the blocks scoring after just two minutes through Aaron McKenna. It was 3-0 at the break after further goals from Mark Hardwick and Teddy Haime before Acorns rallied after the break.

Netherton United are chasing four trophies. They seek to add the President’s Shield to the Peterborough Premier Division title and the Northants Junior Cup already in the trophy cabinet by beating top-flight rivals Thorney in the final at the Nene Valley Community Centre tomorrow (May 12, 5.30pm).

The Chairman’s Shield Final between Division One champions Moulton Harrox Reserves and Wittering Harriers takes place at the same venute at 1.30pm.

The regular Peterborough League programme is scheduled to finish tomorrow.

Wisbech St Mary take on Whitton United in the final of the Eastern Counties Division One League Cup at Diss Town tonight. Whitton finished third in Division One. They are currently 15 places above Wisbech St Mary.

RESULTS

Thursday, May 10

NORTH CAMBS JUNIOR CUP FINAL

Wisbech Town Acorns 1, Parson Drove 3 (McKenna, Hardwick, Haime).

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Division Two: Parkway Eagles 1, Eye United 9 (Gasson 3, Stimson, Law, Bucceiro, Guy, Duffy, Gargan).

FIXTURES

Friday, May 11

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

First Division League Cup Final: Whitton Albion v Wisbech St Mary.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe United v Deeping Rangers

Saturday, May 12

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

President’s Shield Final: Netherton United v Thorney (Nene Valley Community Centre, 5.30pm)

Chairman’s Shield Final: Moulton Harrox Reserves v Wittering Harriers.

Premier Division: Ketton v Holbeach United Reserves, Moulton Harrox v Stamford Lions.