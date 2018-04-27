ROUND-UP: Boss angry as Netherton United make it tougher for themselves, unbeaten Cardea FC win a Peterborough League title

Netherton United manager Jon Harrison was furious with his players after they blew their chance to virtually seal a first Peterborough Premier Division title.

Now he’s expecting a big reaction as they enter a crucial few days of action. The top-flight leaders need four points from their two remaining games at home to Peterborough Sports Reserves tomorrow (April 28, 2pm) and at Whittlesey Athletic on Tuesday (May 1) unless there is a massive turnaround in goal difference between the city side and sole challengers Moulton Harrox.

Netherton will fancy seeing off a youthful Sports team, but the trip to face Whittlesey at Feldale Field is fraught with danger. Ricky Hailstone’s side have won their last 10 Premier Division games to rise to third in the table. They have lost just twice all season and beat Harrox at Feldale earlier this season.

Netherton looked to have assumed total control of the title race when they completed a quickfire double over Harrox last weekend, but they dropped points in a 2-2 draw at Thorney on Tuesday (April 24). Indeed they needed a late equaliser from Ash Jackson to rescue a point at Werrington Sports Centre.

“I was an angry man on Tuesday night,” Harrison admitted. “We played on a small pitch in the middle of nowhere which wasn’t roped off and had no dugouts, but mostly I was angry with my players.

“This was pretty much a chance to win the league, but the effort we put in for an hour was nowhere near good enough. Hopefully we can win the final two games.”

Harrox, who are in Lincs Junior Cup Final action against Coningsby at the Vertigo Stadium in Skegness tonight (April 20), have four matches left against Sutton Bridge (away, May 1), AFC Stanground (home, May 5), Holbeach United Reserves (home, May 8) and third-place challengers Stamford Lions (home, May 12).

Cardea sealed the Division Three title on Tuesday when the only team who could catch them Brotrherhood Sports were beaten 5-4 by Oundle Town Reserves. The city side will now try and complete an unbeaten season by winning their final four matches. They host Farcet at Middleton’s Road, Yaxley tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Friday, April 27

Lincs Junior Cup final

Moulton Harrox v Coningsby (at Skegness FC).

Saturday, April 28

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res v Warboys Town, Holbeach United Res v Thorney, Ketton v Whittlesey Athletic, Peterborough Sports Res v Netherton United (at the Grange), Sawtry v Langtoft Utd.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Sutton Bridge United v Moulton Harrox, Whittlesey Athletic v Netherton United.