ROUND-UP: Big guns reach semi-finals, Lions move up to second, Ketton are the comeback kings, Eye win big cup clash

Peterborough Premier Division big guns Moulton Harrox and Netherton United reached county cup semi-finals on Saturday (January 6).

Harrox, the top-flight leaders, saw off Appledby Frodingham 2-0 in a Lincs Junior Cup quarter final and it was the same score for Netherton at Wollaston Victoria in the Northants Junior Cup.

Action from Eye (blue) v FC Peterborough in the Intermediate Shield. Photo: David Lowndes.

A Louis Steadman free kick and a cool finish from Daniel Lambe-Hyne saw Harrox through, while Tom Randall and Ondre Odain were the men on the mark for Netherton. The city side would have won by a much wider margin, but for a ‘worldie’ performance from the home goalkeeper.

Thorney crashed out of the Cambs Challenge Cup at the quarter final stage, 4-0 at West Wratting.

Stamford Lions moved up to second place after beating Premier Division title rivals Peterborough Sports Reserves 3-0 with goals from Tom Edwards, Jake Ball and Josh Collins. They are five points behind Harrox.

Ketton found themselves 2-0 down after 25 minutes at AFC Stanground, but a change of shape from manager Kai Brownhill enabled the villagers to come back and win 3-2. Roy Bescoby (2) and Matt Woodman scored the goals. Jack Barron had struck twice early on for Stanground.

Eye United (blue) go on the attack during a 4-0 win over FC Peterborough at Fulbridge Road. Photo: David Lowndes.

Whittlesey Athletic, who face Netherton at the Grange on Wednesday (January 10), warmed up with a hard-fought 4-3 win over Sutton Bridge United. Ricky Hailstone, Jack Carter, Louie Medwynter and Dean Giglio scored for Whittlesey with Matt Eaton striking twice for Sutton Bridge.

Dan Moulds scored twice for Warboys in a 3-2 home win over Sawtry, but the visitors missed a penalty. Brian Smith scored both Sawtry goals.

ICA Sports romped to a 5-0 win over bottom club Langtoft United. Scott Spearink (2), Nathan Glover, Cardin Pierre-Liverpool and Dan Stephens were the men on target.

Eye United beat FC Peterborough 4-0 in the big game between two top Division Two sides in the Intermediate Shield. Nathan Law scored twice with Luke Gasson and Dan Gargan also netting.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 6

Northants Les Underwood JUNIOR Cup

Quarter-final: Wollaston Victoria 0, Netherton United 2 (Randall, Odain).

Cambs Challenge Cup

Third round: West Wratting 4, Thorney 0.

Lincs Junior Cup

Quarter-final: Moulton Harrox 2 (Steadman, Lambe-Hyner) 2, Appleby Frodingham 0.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground 2 (Barron 2), Ketton 3 (Bescoby 2, Woodman); Deeping Rangers Res 2 (Pick, Cowles), Leverington Sports 2 (Palmer, Kudyba); ICA Sports 5 (Spearink 2, N. Glover, Pierre-Liverpool, D. Stephens), Langtoft Utd 0; Stamford Lions 3 (Edwards, Ball. Collins), Peterborough Sports Res 0; Warboys Town 3 (Moulds 2, Brown), Sawtry 2 (B. Smith 2); Whittlesey Athletic 4 (Hailstone, Carter, Medwynter, Giglio), Sutton Bridge United 3 (Eaton 2, J. Lally).