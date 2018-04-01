ROUND-UP: Bels celebration as ‘keeper saves two penalties, unbeaten leaders reach final, Netherton receive a helping hand or two

Have your say

Unbeaten leaders Moulton Harrox Reserves will play Division One rivals Stamford Bels in the final of the PFA Challenge Cup.

Harrox beat Division Two promotion contenders Eye United 4-0 in their semi-final at Broad Lane yesterday (March 31), while Bels won 3-0 at another Second Division side FC Peterborough in a more dramatic game than the final scoreline suggests.

Bels goalkeeper George Winters saved two penalties, while Alfie Winters, Tyler Sculthorpe and Dave Atkinson scored the goals at Fulbridge Road.

Harrox were 3-0 up at half-time. Declan Earth (2), Martin Sandall and Jack Wycherley scored their goals.

In the Peterborough Premier Division Netherton United stretched their lead at the top to seven points despite a less than convincing display against struggling Sawtry at the Grange.

The city side needed two own goals and a Callum Madigan penalty to seal a 4-1 win. Dan Fountain also scored.

Nearest rivals Moulton Harrox and Stamford Lions saw their matches postponed, but Whittlesey Athletic moved into sixth spot with a handsome 6-0 win over Warboys Town. Evergreen Kevin Gilbert and Jack Carter both scored twice.

AFC Stanground went down 4-1 at Holbeach United Reserves. Grant McClean scored the Stanground goal, but the city side’s Daniel Stephens was sent off.

RESULTS

Saturday. March 31

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res 4, AFC Stanground Sports 1 (McClean), Netherton United 4 (Madigan, Fountain, ogs 2), Sawtry 1 (Down); Whittlesey Athletic 6 (Carter 2, Gilbert 2, Colbert, Giglio), Warboys Town 0.

Postponed: Ketton v Stamford Lions, Peterborough Sports Reserves v Leverington Sports, Thorney v Moulton Harrox.

PFA Challenge Cup

Semi-finals: FC Peterborough 0, Stamford Belvedere 3 (A. Winters, Sculthorpe, Atkins); Moulton Harrox Res 4 (Earth 2, Sandall, Wycherley), Eye United.