ROLL OF HONOUR: Where all the silverware went in the 2017-2018 season

Several clubs got their hands on more than one trophy last season. Check out who won what in the list below.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

ICA Ladies won two trophies.

Premier Division

Champions: Yaxley

Runners-up: Wisbech Town

Division One

Whittlesey Blues were Junior Alliance Under 12 Division Two champions.

Champions: Pinchbeck

League Cup

Runners-up: Yaxley

Hinchingbrooke Cup

George, Oundle were PFA Sunday Senior Cup winners.

Winners: Yaxley

Runners-up: Huntingdon

Lincs Senior Shield

Winners: Holbeach

The Ploughman won two Sunday Morning League trophies.

Reserves Cup

Winners: Yaxley

Runners-up: Peterborough

Northern Star

Daniels Cup

Winners: Blackstones

West Raven completed a trophy treble in the Sunday Morning League.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division

Champions: Netherton United

Runners-up: Moulton Harrox

Division One

Champions: Moulton Harrox

Reserves

Runners-up: Tydd St Mary

Division Two

Champions: FC Parson Drove

Runners-up: Eye United

Division Three

Champions: Cardea

Runners-up: Premiair

Division Four

Champions: Eunice Huntingdon

Runners-up: Stamford Lions A

Division Five A

Champions: Glinton &

Northborough Reserves

Runners-up: Premiair Reserves

Division Five B

Champions: FC Parson Drove

Reserves

Runners-up: Stanground Sports

PFA Senior Cup

Winners: Netherton Utd

Runners-up: Moulton Harrox

PFA Challenge Cup

Winners: Stamford Bels

Runners-up: Moulton Harrox

Reserves

PFA Junior Cup

Winners: Brotherhood Sports

Runners-up: Cardea

PFA Minor Cup

Winners: Eunice Huntingdon

Runners-up: Orton Rangers

Northants Junior Cup

Winners: Netherton

Lincs Junior Cup

Winners: Moulton Harrox

North Cambs Junior Cup

Winners: FC Parson Drove

Runners-up: Wisbech Town Acorns

ChromaSport President’s Shield

Winners: Netherton Utd

Runners-up: Thorney

ChromaSport Chairman’s Shield

Winners: Moulton Harrox Reserves

Runners-up: Wittering Harriers

ChromaSport Intermediate Shield

Winners: Eye United

Runners-up: FC Parson Drove

ChromaSport League Shield

Winners: Eunice Huntingdon

Runners-up: Stamford Lions A

PETERBOROUGH SUNDAY MORNING LEAGUE

Division One

Champions: Ploughman

Runners-up: PIS

Division Two

Champions: ICA Sports Colombo

Runners-up: George, Oundle

Division Three

Champions: West Raven

Runners-up: Dreams FC

Hereward Cup

Winners: Ploughman

Runners-up: Farcet

McCain Cup

Winners: West Raven

Runners-up: Fenland Police

PFA Senior Cup

Winners: George, Oundle

Runners-up: PIS

PFA Junior Cup

Winners: West Raven

Runners-up: Dreams FC

Hunts Cup

Runners-up: ICA Sports Columbo

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH YOUTH LEAGUE

Under 18 Division One

Champions: Peterborough Sports

Runners-up: Deeping Rangers

Under 18 Division Two

Champions: Peterborough

Northern Star

Runners-up: Hampton

Under 18 Division Three

Champions: Bourne Town Blue

Runners-up: Pinchbeck Utd

Under 18 League Cup

Winners: Peterborough Sports

Runners-up: Deeping Rangers

Under 18 PFA Cup

Winners: Peterborough Sports

Runners-up: Deeping Rangers

Under 18 Northants David Joyce Cup

Runners-up: Peterborough Sports

Northants Under 18 Youth Cup

Runners-up: Peterborough Sports

Under 16 Division One

Champions: Gunthorpe Navy

Runners-up: Peterborough Sports

Under 16 Division Two

Champions: Werrington Athletic

Runners-up: Spalding Utd

Under 16 Division Three

Champions: Phoenix

Runners-up: Pinchbeck Utd

Under 16 League Cup

Winners: Gunthorpe Harriers

Runners-up: Blackstones

Under 15 Division One

Champions: Peterborough Sports

Runners-up: Holbeach Yellow

Under 15 Division Two

Champions: Bourne Town Red

Runners-up: Stamford Red

Under 15 Division Three

Champions: March Park Rangers

Runners-up: Holbeach Black

Under 15 League Cup

Winners: Werrington Athletic Blue

Runners-up: Holbeach Yellow

Under 15 PFA Cup

Winners: Holbeach Yellow

Runners-up: Peterborough Sports

Hunts Under 15 Cup

Runners-up: Park Farm Pumas Blue

THURLOW NUNN YOUTH LEAGUE

West Division

Champions: Deeping Rangers

Runners-up: Peterborough Sports

League Cup

Winners: Deeping Rangers

Play-Off

Runners-up: Deeping Rangers

HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE LEAGUE

Under 14 Division One

Champions: Netherton Utd

Runners-up: Whittlesey Blue

Under 14 Division Two

Champions: Netherton Hawks

Runners-up: Spalding Orange

Under 14 Division Three

Champions: Malborne Rangers

Runners-up: Oundle Town

Under 14 League Cup

Winners: Netherton Utd

Runners-up: Whittlesey Blue

Under 14 Hereward Cup

Winners: Malborne

Runners--up: Glinton &

Northborough Amber

Under 13 Division One

Champions: Yaxley

Runners-up: Deeping Rangers Blue

Under 13 Division Two

Champions: Wisbech St Mary

Runners-up: March Town Athletic

Under 13 Division Three

Champions: Stanground Sports

Runners-up: Oundle Town

Under 13 Division Four

Champions: FC Peterborough

Runners-up: Hungate Rovers

Under 13 League Cup

Winners: Deeping Rangers Blue

Runners-up: Park Farm Pumas Red

Under 13 Hereward Cup

Winners: Hungate Rovers

Runners-up: Oundle

Under 13 PFA Cup

Winners: Feeder Soccer

Runners-up: Yaxley

Hunts Under 13 (11v11) Cup

Runners-up: Yaxley

Under 12 Division One

Champions: Stamford Red

Runners-up: March Soccer School

Under 12 Division Two

Champions: Whittlesey Blue

Runners-up: Boston Black

Under 12 Division Three

Champions: Holbeach Red

Runners-up: Bourne Claret

Under 12 Division Four

Champions: JFC Boston

Runners-up: Boston Ladies

Under 12 League Cup

Winners: Netherton United Wagtails

Runners-up: Deeping Rangers Clarets

Under 12 Hereward Cup

Winners: Holbeach Red

Runners-up: Park Farm Pumas Red

Northants Under 12 Cup

Winners: Peterborough Sports Elite

Under 11 League Cup

Winners: Holbeach Yellow

Runners-up: Stamford Red

Under 11 Hereward Cup

Winners: Holbeach Black

Runners-up: Spalding Yellow

Under 11 PFA Cup

Winners: Stamford Red

Runners-up: Peterborough

Northern Star White

Under 10 League Cup

Winners: Peterborough Northern Star White

Runners-up: Park Farm Pumas Red

Under 10 Hereward Cup

Winners: Spalding Yellow

Runners-up: Stamford Red

Under 9 League Cup

Winners: One Touch

Runners-up: Yaxley

Under 9 Hereward Cup

Winners: Feeder Soccer Red

Runners-up: Bourne Claret

EAST MIDLANDS WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Plate

Winners: Peterborough Northern Star

Division One South

Champions: Peterborough United

CAMBS WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE

League Cup

Winners: ICA Sports

Cambs Junior Invitation Cup

Winners ICA Sports

Championship North

Champions: Riverside

Runners-up: Ketton

Under 15A

Runners-up: Yaxley

Under 15B

Champions: Pinchbeck Utd

Under 14

Runners-up: ICA Sports

Under 14 League Cup

Runners-up: ICA Sports

Hunts Under 13/14 Girls Cup

Winners: Yaxley

Runners-up: ICA Sports

Under 13B

Champions: ICA Sports

Runners-up: Bourne

Under 12A

Runners-up: Netherton Utd

NORTHANTS WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE

Under 14 Division One

Runners-up: Yaxley

Under 14 Division Two

Winners: Oundle

VETERANS

Northants Cup

Runners-up: Itter Park

Peterborough League Cup

Winners: Peterborough Sports

Runners-up: Kings Cliffe