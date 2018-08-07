Robbie runs hot as champions win, Peterborough Sports developing well, midweek fixtures

Robbie Ellis struck twice as Netherton United started their defence of the Peterborough Premier Division title with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Oakham United at the Grange (August 4).

New signing Aaron Warrener also netted for the champions who next take on Peterborough Sports Development at home tomorrow (August 8, 7.45pm). The youthful Sports side, now managed by one of last season’s all-conquering Netherton side, Ryan Wood, started their campaign with an impressive 3-0 win at newly-promoted Long Sutton with Ryan Pratt scoring twice.

A goal for Moulton Harrox at ICA Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

Big hitters Moulton Harrox and Whittlesey Athletic started with wins. Harrox out four past ICA Sports with Marcus Parry on target twice, while Jack Carter and Harry Jenkins scored for Whittlesey who pipped a much-improved Langtoft United side 2-1.

George Edwards claimed the only goal as Thorney won at Holbeach United Reserves, but Premier Division newcomers Peterborough Polonia went down 2-1 at Leverington despite a goal from Vaidas Macianskis.

Tydd performed well to hold last season’s high-fliers Stamford Lions to a 1-1 draw, equalising with a penalty from Jake Clitheroe.

There is a full programme of Premier Division games over the next two nights, while this evening Pinchbeck United are at Boston Town in the United Counties Premier Division and March Town United start their Eastern Counties Division One season at home to King’s Lynn Reserves.

Action from ICA Sports v Moulton Harrox at Ringwood. Photo: David Lowndes.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 4

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res 0, Thorney 1 (Edwards); ICA Sports 1 (Chipunza), Moulton Harrox 4 (Parry 2, Townsend, Bradbury); Langtoft United 1 (Fryer), Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Carter, Jenkins); Leverington Sports 2 (Hempson, Webb), Peterborough Polonia 1 (Macianskis); Long Sutton Athletic 0, Peterborough Sports Development 3 (Pratt 2, Ferguson); Netherton United 3 (Ellis 2, Warrener), Oakham United 1; Tydd 1 (Clitheroe), Stamford Lions 1 (Kelly)

FIXTURES

Tuesday, August 7

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston Town v Pinchbeck United.

EASTERN CUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v King’s Lynn Reserves

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton v Stamford Lions, Moulton Harrox v Long Sutton, Sutton Bridge United v Holbeach United Reserves, Warboys v Whittlesey Athletic.

Wednesday, August 8

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: ICA Sports v Peterborough Polonia, Langtoft United v Thorney, Tydd v Leverington Sports, Netherton United v Peterborough Sports Development.