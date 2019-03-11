Reserve team reach final after penalty shootout, Heron hat-trick boosts Whittlesey, Lions come back from the dead

Have your say

Premiair Reserves reached the final of the Peterborough Minor Cup after a nail-biting victory over Orton Rangers at Bushfield on Saturday (March 9).

The Peterborough League Division Four sides fought out a 3-3 draw in their semi-final clash before Premiair won 4-3 on penalties.

Premiair Reserves missed this penalty in their cup semi-final against Orton Rangers. Photo: David Lowndes,

Premiair came from behind to secure the win. Joe Dobson (2) and Tyrese Brown scored their goals to set up a final date with all-star Division Five side Stanground Sports.

In the Peterborough Premier Division Whittlesey Athletic made it five wins in a row with a 4-1 success over fading champions Netherton United.

Whittlesey struck three unanswered goals in the second-half to clinch victory. Matt Heron helped himself to a hat-trick with Ricky Hailstone also netting. Ritchie Baines replied for Netherton.

Second-place behind likely champions Moulton Harrox is up for grabs with Whittlesey and Stamford Lions both having the games in hand to catch long-time high fliers Peterborough Sports Development, Netherton and Thorney.

Action from a thrilling cup semi-final between Premiair Reserves (stripes) and Orton Rangers. Photo: David Lowndes.

Lions fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at ICA Sports with goals from Jake Showler, Tom Edwards and Matt Hedley. A Rob Ames double had seemingly put the city side in control.

Michael Nelson scored twice as Oakham beat Leverington 4-0, while Tydd and Long Sutton Athletic fought out a 2-2 draw.

RESULTS

Saturday, March 9

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: ICA Sports 2 (Ames 2). Stamford Lions 3 (Showler, Edwards, Hedley); Oakham United 4 (Nelson 2, Brookes, North). Leverington Sports 0; Tydd FC 2, Long Sutton Athletic 2 (Bell, England); Whittlesey Athletic 4 (Heron 3, Hailstone), Netherton United 1 (R. Baines).

PFSDF Minor Cup:

Semi-final: Premiair Res 3 (Dobson 2, Brown), Orton Rangers 3.

(Premiair won 4-3 on penalties).