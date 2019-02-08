Reigning champions ready to concede title to Moulton Harrox

Have your say

Netherton United manager Jon Harrison appears to have conceded the Peterborough Premier Division title to current leaders Moulton Harrox.

Harrison admits his focus is already on planning for next season after his reigning champions fell 10 points behind Harrox last weekend.

Action from Netherton's 2-2 draw with Whittlesey Athletic (blue) last weekend. Photo: James Richardson.

Netherton conceded a late equaliser to Whittlesey Athletic at the Grange on Saturday, while Harrox were easing to a 2-0 success at home to Leverington Sports.

“To be honest I’m already planning for next season,” Harrison, who has now completed a six-match touchline ban, admitted. “Harrox won’t drop enough points for us to catch them.”

Netherton are at Tydd tomorrow, while Harrox travel to Holbeach United Reserves.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 9

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Reserves v Moulton Harrox, Ketton v Leverington Sports, Oakham United v Sutton Bridge United, Peterborough Polonia v ICA Sports, Thorney v Peterborough Sports Development, Tydd v Netherton United, Whittlesey Athletic v Langtoft United.