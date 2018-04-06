REFEREEING MATTERS: Top game for city man Hair

Peterborough referee Neil Hair has received a plum FA appointment.

He will be the man in the middle for the FA County Youth Cup Final between Staffordshire and Norfolk to be held at Stoke City on Saturday April 14,

Meanwhile the Peterborough Referees Association held their monthly meeting at Bushfield Leisure Centre with Northamptonshire FA Business Manager Gary Biddulph as guest speaker .

The main topic for the evening was safeguarding within football followed by a light-hearted Question Time featuring a panel including Biddulph, Paul Field (chairman of the National RA), Brendan Doherty (Northants FA Council member), Sam Anderson (local league appointments officer) and Ray Smith (PRA Safeguarding Officer).

Places are still available for the next referees course to be held on the Embankment during May half-term. For details go to www.northamptonshirefa.com