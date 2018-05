Top city ladies side Peterborough Northern Star, who finished third in the East Midlands League Premier Division this season, are already looking to recruit new players for next term.

But it’s not just new first team and reserve team players (16 years plus) they’re after. They are also seeking players for their new Under 13 and Under 15 girls teams.

Anybody interested in playing for the teams should contact Dean Steward on 07523 603304.