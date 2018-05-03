REACTION: Manager shed tears of joy after Netherton United’s title triumph

Netherton United manager Jon Harrison admits he shed a tear after his team finally clinched the first Peterborough Premier Division title in the club’s history.

A superb early goal from Karl Gibbs delivered a 1-0 win at in-form Whittlesey Athletic on Tuesday night (May 1) to make Harrison’s men uncatchable.

Action From Netherton United's 1-0 win at Whittlesey Athletic (blue). Photo: David Lowndes.

The final whistle was the signal for joyous celebrations before and after the trophy presentation.

Harrison felt a mixture of joy and relief as he bagged the first major success of his fledgling managerial career.

And what a season this could yet become for Netherton. They now face three cup finals in nine days starting with a Northants County Cup decider at Northampton Town FC next Tuesday (May 8).

“The final whistle on Tuesday was a special moment for me,” Harrison admitted.

“I’m not going to lie, I shed a tear or two.

“I’m so proud of the boys and they deserve all the credit.

“We’ve had so many knockbacks on and off the pitch in recent years, so to finally deliver and win that trophy meant everything to us.

“I’ve been at the club for over 15 years and had nothing to show for it apart from some Sunday trophies, but now we’re league champions and it feels great to say that.

“We have always tried to play good, exciting football, but to stick to our beliefs when we’ve been bridesmaids so often is testament to the lads’ character.

“It’s special, but now we want more so on to the next game and three finals to look forward to!

“On a personal level I say thanks to the club and the players that have always stuck by me, even if I am hard work!”

Netherton will be favourites to beat Northamptonshsire Combination Premier Division side Moulton FC at Sixfields next week. Moulton finished second in their league.

The city side will also expect to beat Premier Division rivals Thorney FC in the Peterborough League’s President’s Shield Final at the Nene Valley Community Centre on May 12 (5.30pm) and they will be confident of clinching their awesome foursome of trophies with a win over closest Premier Division challengers Moulton Harrox at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium on Thursday, May 17.

“I expect us to play some great football now the pressure is off,” Harrison added. “Winning the first trophy should enable us to relax.”