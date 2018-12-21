It’s quality rather than quantity in the Peterborough Premier Division tomorrow (December 22), but the three games taking place look very tsaty
Leaders Moulton Harrox are at home to a Ketton side who have won their last four top-flight matches. A win for Harrox would propel them seven points clear at the top as second-placed Netherton United are without a fixture.
Third-placed Thorney are at Oakham United and in-form Stamford Lions host Holbeach United Reserves. Lions have won their last six Premier Division matches.
FIXTURES
Saturday, December 22
PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE
Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v Ketton, Oakham United v Thorney, Stamford Lions v Holbeach United Res.