It’s quality rather than quantity in the Peterborough Premier Division tomorrow (December 22), but the three games taking place look very tsaty

Leaders Moulton Harrox are at home to a Ketton side who have won their last four top-flight matches. A win for Harrox would propel them seven points clear at the top as second-placed Netherton United are without a fixture.

Third-placed Thorney are at Oakham United and in-form Stamford Lions host Holbeach United Reserves. Lions have won their last six Premier Division matches.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 22

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v Ketton, Oakham United v Thorney, Stamford Lions v Holbeach United Res.