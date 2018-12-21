Quality rather than quantity in the Peterborough Premier Division

Moulton Harrox (yellow) in action earlier this season,
It’s quality rather than quantity in the Peterborough Premier Division tomorrow (December 22), but the three games taking place look very tsaty

Leaders Moulton Harrox are at home to a Ketton side who have won their last four top-flight matches. A win for Harrox would propel them seven points clear at the top as second-placed Netherton United are without a fixture.

Third-placed Thorney are at Oakham United and in-form Stamford Lions host Holbeach United Reserves. Lions have won their last six Premier Division matches.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 22

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v Ketton, Oakham United v Thorney, Stamford Lions v Holbeach United Res.