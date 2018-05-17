PREVIEW: The ABAX Stadium is the perfect setting for Netherton United to complete a perfect season

Netherton United manager Jon Harrison admits he’s in dreamland on the day (May 17) his side chase a fourth trophy of a barely believable season.

The city outfit can complete their perfect season in the perfect setting tonight with victory over Moulton Harrox in the PFA Senior Cup Final at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium (8pm kick off).

Netherton United assistant manager Tommy Flynn (centre, arms folded) retires after 45 years in local football after the PFA Senior Cup final.

Trophy number three arrived last weekend with a 5-0 thumping of Thorney in the Peterborough League’s President’s Shield final. That followed top spot in the Premier Division and a thrilling win in the Northants Junior Cup Final at Northampton Town FC.

“What a season so far,” Harrison enthused. “If you had said in pre-season we would be facing Moulton Harrox at the ABAX Stadium to win the quadruple I would have laughed at you, but that’s exactly the situation for us now.

“The boys have grown in confidence as the season has gone on and I believe it’s that and their togetherness that will see us through. Every time I’ve asked them for more they’ve given it to me. We’ve beaten Moulton three times this season and if we approach the game with the right attitude I don’t see any reason why we can’t make it four wins.

“Pace kills and we have an abundance of it. Moulton have dangers. Marcus Parry has done well in every game against us, and Declan Earth is a great player, but we will concentrate on what we can do, not what they can do.

“After all that’s served us well so far this season.”

Leading local football personality Tommy Flynn retires from the sport tonight. The Netherton United assistant manager has been involved in local football for 45 years as a player, manager, assistant manager and a referee.

A PFA Senior Cup success is the one major local honour to so far elude him.

Moulton Harrox Reserves take on Stamford Bels in the PFA Challenge Cup Final at In2itve Park, Yaxley tomorrow (May 18, 7.30pm). Moulton Harrox will be warm favourites to win this one having already clinched a Peterborough League Division One and Chairman’s Shield double.