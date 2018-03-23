PREVIEW: Table-topping Netherton throw down the gauntlet, semi-final day in the PFA Junior Cup

Netherton United are back on top of the Peterborough Premier Division and this time they intend to stay there.

A comfortable 5-0 win at Deeping Rangers coupled with a 2-1 defeat for Moulton Harrox at Whittlesey Athletic last Saturday (March 17) means the title is now in Netherton’s hands with nine matches to go.

Action from the abandoned semi-final between Eye United (green) and Premiair. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side will want to pile on the points in the next few weeks though as they finish with three tough away matches at Whittlesey, Thorney and Harrox.

“It will be hard to knock us off the top now,” Netherton boss Jon Harrison claimed. “It looks like Moulton will have to beat us in the final game and I can’t see that happening at the moment as the squad is hungry and the competition is strong.

“I was able to leave quality players like Zack Fisher and Chris Hansford on the bench last weekend and still start with a very strong line-up.

“We have a bit of everything and it helps we are also through to two cup finals because everyone wants to grab a first-team shirt.”

Ondre Odain claimed a hat-trick at Deeping. Kyrie Foster scored the other two goals.

Netherton are at Holbeach United Reserves tomorrow (March 24). They have already reached the Northants Junior Cup Final and the Peterborough League’s President’s Shield Final. They are also through to the PFA Senior Cup semi-final when they wil host First Division side Peterboroug Polonia on April 7.

Netherton are running a supporters coach to their county cup final at Northamton Town’s Sixfields ground against Northants Combination side Moulton on May 8.

Cost is £5. Contact is @JonJonh05 on Twitter.

Netherton will keep a close eye on the Premier Division clash between second and third tomorrow as Stamford Lions entertain Moulton Harrox at Borderville.

Lions are two points behind Netherton, but have played two more games. Harrox are four points behind the leaders, but have a game in hand on them.

The Intermediate Shield semi-final between Premiair and Eye United will be re-staged at Bushfield tomorrow. The original ties was abandoned after an hour last weekend after referee Reg Parker fell ill.

The PFA Junior Cup semi-finals take place tomorrow with Brotherhood Sports hosting Oundle Town Reserves in an all Division Three clash. Division Four leaders Stamford Lions A entertain Division Three leaders in the other semi-final.

FIXTURES

Saturday, March 24

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Langtoft Utd, Holbeach United Res v Netherton United, Ketton v Leverington Sports, Peterborough Sports Res v Peterborough ICA Sports, Stamford Lions v Moulton Harrox, Thorney v Sutton Bridge United , Whittlesey Athletic v Deeping Rangers Res.

Intermediate Shield

Semi-final: Premiair v Eye United.

PFA Junior Cup

Semi-finals: Brotherhood Sports v Oundle Town Res, Stamford Lions ‘A’ v Cardea.

Cambs Junior Challenge Cup

Semi-final: Linton Granta Res v FC Parson Drove.