PREVIEW: Stamford Lions Lions can reach the top for the first time and a couple of big cup ties

Stamford Lions could reach the top of the Peterborough Premier Division for the first time in the club’s history on Saturday.

A win for Lions at home to Warboys will move them to the summit as current leaders Moulton Harrox are in President’s Shield quarter-final action at Whittlesey Athletic.

Lions, who are playing just their second season in the top flight, moved up to second with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Leverington last weekend when strikers Luke Ball and Tom Edwards both scored.

Moulton will hope to join Netherton, Thorney and Holbeach United in the last four of the Shield.

Premier Division Thorney host Division One outfit Long Sutton in the final second round tie in the PFA Senior Cup on Saturday.

Netherton, Polonia, ICA Sports, Whittlesey Athletic, Holbeach Reserves, Moulton Harrox and Deeping Res have already made the quarter-finals.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 20

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Netherton United, Holbeach United Res v Ketton, Peterborough ICA Sports v Leverington Sports, Peterborough Sports Res v Deeping Rangers Res, Sawtry v Langtoft Utd, Stamford Lions v Warboys Town.

PFA Senior Cup (second round): Thorney v Long Sutton Athletic.

ChromaSport President’s Shield (quarter final): Whittlesey Athletic v Moulton Harrox.