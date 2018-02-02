PREVIEW: Stamford Lions and Netherton United poised to sail past leaders

Have your say

Peterborough Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox are in Lincs Cup semi-final action at home to Sleaford Sports tomorrow (February 3, 1.30pm).

Second placed Stamford Lions and Netherton United, who are third, will both sail past Moulton if they gain their expected home wins over Thorney and Langtoft United respectively (2pm).

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 3

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Sawtry, Deeping Rangers Res v Peterborough ICA Sports, Ketton v Holbeach United Res, Netherton United v Langtoft Utd, Peterborough Sports Res v Whittlesey Athletic, Stamford Lions v Thorney, Warboys Town v Sutton Bridge United.

Lincs Junior Cup

(Semi-final)

Moulton Harrox v AFC Sleaford Sports.