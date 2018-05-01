PREVIEW: Netherton to go on the attack as they seek their first Premier Division title

Netherton United will go on the attack at Whittlesey Athletic as they attempt to seal the first Peterborough Premier Division title in the club’s history tonight (May 1).

The city club effectively need a point from the their final match to seal top spot such is their huge goal difference advantage over sole challengers Moulton Harrox, but Netherton manager Jon Harrison will take the positive approach at Feldale Field.

Harrox have four games remaining and if Netherton do slip up tonight, four wins would see the title go to South Lincolnshire.

And Netherton couldn’t have tougher opponents. Whittlesey are third in the Premier Division following a 17-game unbeaten run. They’ve won their last 10 matches including a 2-1 success over Harrox at Feldale Field.

But Netherton have scored a remarkable 136 goals in 29 top-flight matches this season. They thrashed reigning champions Peterborough Sports Reserves 11-0 on Saturday (April 28).

“It’s a game we want to win,” Netherton boss Jon Harrison stated. “Everyone is available and there will be a real ‘wow’ factor about the strength of our bench.”

Harrox are also in action tonight at Sutton Bridge United. They also have three home games to follow against AFC Stanground, Holbeach United Reserves and Stamford Lions.

There are key games in Division Two tonight when Bretton North End host Eye United and FC Parson Drove entertain Stilton United. A win for Drove would take them to within a point of leaders Whittlesey Athletic Reserves with two games in hand.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, May 1

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Sutton Bridge United v Moulton Harrox, Whittlesey Athletic v Netherton United

Division Two: Bretton North End v Eye United, Spalding Town v Spalding United Reserves, FC Parson Drove v Stilton United.