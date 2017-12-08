PREVIEW: Netherton head into the Lions’ den

A shock defeat has spurred Netherton United on to their best form of the season.

The city side have won all eight competitive fixtures since losing 3-2 at Leverington in the Peterborough Premier Division at the end of September.

Netherton are nicely poised for a title challenge ahead of a big game at rivals Stamford Lions tomorrow (December 9) and they moved into the quarter finals of the PFA Senior Cup with a hard fought 4-2 win at Warboys last weekend.

Manager Jon Harrison has added prolific local striker Karl Gibbs to his squad. He should make his debut at Lions in a game between the teams currently third and fourth in the top flight.

“The shock defeat at Leverington was an eye opener for the lads, “ Harrison admitted. “It showed them no matter how good they believe they are if they don’t work harder than their opponents, or don’t want it more, they won’t win.

“They have a lot more grit now and will fight for each other, and they will have to against Stamford Lions .

“You should take every game as it comes, but the lads have had their eyes on this one since it was rescheduled. I believe they are our main challengers for the title along with Moulton Harrox, so it’s important that we get a good result.

“‘Gibbo’ should make his debut and Ondre Odain wil be back after illness so we will nearly be at full strength.”

Leaders Moulton Harrox are at Warboys tomorrow, while second-placed Peterborough Sports Reserves are at Leverington. Sports suffered a shock PFA Senior Cup defeat at First Division Peterborough Polonia last weekend.

Premier Division Thorney host First Division Long Sutton Athletic in the last 16 of the PFA Senior Cup tomorrow.

That will leave an all-top flight tie between Whittlesey Athletic and Stamford Lions (December 16) as the only outstanding second round clash.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 9

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton v Sawtry, Leverington Sports v Peterborough Sports Res, Stamford Lions v Netherton United, Sutton Bridge United v ICA Sports, Warboys Town v Moulton Harrox, Whittlesey Athletic v Holbeach United Res.

PFA Senior Cup: Thorney v Long Sutton Athletic.