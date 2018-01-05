PREVIEW: Netherton are determined to land their first Premier Division title, but they won’t be going up.

Netherton United boss Jon Harrison will channel his frustration at the club’s decision not to apply for promotion to the United Counties League at the end of the season into making sure the Peterborough Premier Division trophy arrives at the Grange for the first time.

Harrison’s stated aim is to lead the city club to the next level, but he is preparedto wait.

Netherton have passed all the ground inspections required to earn promotion, but the club feel the time is not yet right to make that leap. A high finish in the Premier Division would also be required, but the city side are hot favourites alongside current leaders Moulton Harrox to finish top.

Harrison said: “I’m disappointed we will not be applying for promotion this year, as my biggest aim is to take the club I love to the next level.

“And I believe we have a squad that is strong enough to do that now, so it’s a shame that the opportunity is not going to be there next season, even if we were to finish in the position required.

“I don’t know all the ins and outs of why we’re not applying, but I know my club does things for the right reasons and we won’t go up until everything is ready and we can compete with the aim to go even further.

“Also, whilst we have improved every year, we haven’t won one trophy in my time as manager, so that has to be the thing we concentrate on now.

“I for one will throw everything into achieving that, and the players will too.”

Netherton are in Northants Junior Cup quarter-final action at Wollaston Victoria on Saturday, ahead of a tricky Premier Division game under the Grange floodlights against Whittlesey Athletic next Wednesday (January 10).

Harrox are in county cup quarter final action on Saturday as they host Appleby Frodingham in a Lincs Junior Cup tie.

Fourth-placed Stamford Lions host second-placed Peterborough Sports Reserves in the pick of the top flight matches on Saturday.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 6

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Ketton, Deeping Rangers Res v Leverington Sports, ICA Sports v Langtoft Utd , Stamford Lions v Peterborough Sports Res, Warboys Town v Sawtry, Whittlesey Athletic v Sutton Bridge United.

Lincs Junior Cup

Quarter-final: Moulton Harrox v Appleby Frodingham.

Quarter-final: Wollaston Victoria v Netherton United.