PREVIEW: Cup Final day at Peterborough League headquarters

It’s cup final day for the Peterborough League with two finals at their Nene Valley Community Centre base tomorrow (May 5).

First up at 1pm is the League Shield Final between Eunice, Huntingdon and Stamford Lions A, the current top two in Peterborough League Division Four.

Then at 5.30pm leading Division Two sides FC Parson Drove and Eye United clash in the Intermediate Shield decider.

Title favourites Parson Drove are chasing four trophies this season.

They already have a county cup in the bag, but Eye did beat them in a thrilling league match earlier this season.

The Peterborough Sunday Morning League’s McCain Cup Final takes place at Yaxley FC tonight (May 4) when West Raven will be hot favourites to beat Fenland Police.

FIXTURES

Friday, May 4

PETERBOROUGH SUNDAY MORNING LEAGUE

McCain Cup final: Fenland Police v WestRaven (7.30pm Yaxley FC).

Saturday, May 5

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Intermediate Shield final: FC Parson Drove v Eye United (5.30pm Nene Valley Community Centre).

League Shield final: Eunice Huntingdon v Stamford Lions ‘A’ (1pm Nene Valley Community Centre).

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v AFC Stanground, Peterborough Sports Res v Leverington Sports, Sawtry v Peterborough ICA Sports, Stamford Lions v Whittlesey Athletic, Thorney v Ketton.