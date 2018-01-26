PREVIEW: County cup semi-final for Netherton, but they’re likely to get knocked off the top of the league, quarter-final day for top Sunday sides

Have your say

The big games keep coming for Netherton United.

Tomorrow (January 27) the Peterborough Premier Division title contenders are at higher level Irchester United for a Northants Lower Junior Cup semi-final. Irchester are 13th in the United Counties First Division.

And the city side are also through to the semi-final of the League’s President’s Shield and the quarter-finals of the PFA Senior Cup.

Netherton will travel to First Division Long Sutton in the last eight of a competition with a final at the ABAX Stadium.

Holders ICA Sports also take on First Division opposition in Peterborough Polinia. Whittlesey Athletic host Holbeach United Reserves and Moulton Harrox entertain Deeping Reserves in the other ties

Netherton went top of the Premier Division with a 7-3 home win over Leverington on Wednesday (January 24), but it’s likely to be a short-lived reign.

Stamford Lions (away to Whittlesey Athletic) and Moulton Harrox (home to Thorney) will both overtake the city side with positive results.

It’s PFA Cup quarter-final day for Peterborough Sunday Morning League clubs this weekend (January 28).

Pick of the ties takes place at Werrington when the top two in Division One PIS and Ploughman face off.

The other all top-flight clash between March Athletic and Cardea is being played in Doddington.

P & L Motors of Division Two entertain First Division Guyhirn and Division One outfit Parkway are at home to The George, Oundle of Division Two in the other last eight ties.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 27

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res v AFC Stanground Sports, Holbeach United Res v Peterborough Sports Res, Leverington Sports v Warboys Town, Moulton Harrox v Thorney, Peterborough ICA Sports v Ketton, Sutton Bridge United v Sawtry, Whittlesey Athletic v Stamford Lions.

Northants Les Underwood Cup

Semi-final: Irchester United v Netherton United.

Sunday, January 28

PFA SENIOR CUP

Quarter-finals

March Athletic v Cardea FC, P& L Motors v Guyhirn, PIS v Ploughman United, Parkway v The George.