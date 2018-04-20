PREVIEW: Big guns in the battle of Broad Lane, Whittlesey are pushing for third, ‘mass confrontation’ causes abandonment

The battle of the big guns part two takes place in Moulton Harrox tomorrow (April 21).

Netherton United beat Harrox 3-0 at the Grange on Wednesday (April 18) to take control of the Peterborough Premier Division title race.

But a win for Harrox in the return fixture at Broad Lane tomorrow (2pm) would tip the balance of power back in their favour. Netherton are seven points clear, but have played two more games than Harrox and 3-0 flattered the city side on Wednesday.

Whittlesey Athletic are now favourites to finish third after securing a 5-3 success at AFC Stanground last night (April 19). They are three points behind Stamford Lions with two matches in hand after eight Premier Division wins in a row. Whittlesey’s unbeaten run now stands at 16 matches.

A midweek game between Division Four leaders Eunice, Huntingdon and Ramsey Town Reserves was abandoned because of a ‘mass confrontation’ 10 minutes from time with Eunice 3-1 ahead.

The matter has been referred to Hunts FA.

RESULT

Thursday, April 10

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground 3 (J. Staggs, Walker, J. Woodward), Whittlesey Athletic 5.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 21

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Utd Res v Langtoft Utd, Leverington Sports v Whittlesey Athletic, ICA Sports v AFC Stanground, Moulton Harrox v Netherton Utd, Sawtry v Thorney.