PREVIEW: Big-game players can steer Netherton to a title and some trophies, but Polonia chase another upset, battle of the big guns at Moulton Harrox and a Sunday Cup Final on a Friday night

Netherton United are confident their big-game experience will lead to a multi-trophy winning season.

The city side are seven points clear at the top of the Peterborough League Premier Division after a less than convincing 4-1 home win over Sawtry last weekend (March 31).

Action from Polonia's PFA Senior Cup quarter-final win over ICA Sports.

Tomorrow (April 7, 2pm) they host Division One side Polonia in a PFA Senior Cup semi-final and they also have the Presidents’s Trophy final and the Northants Junior Cup Finals to look forward to in May.

“We have got strong, experienced players in the squad who have played many big matches in the past,” Netherton manager Jon Harrison said. “If we turn up to every game with the right attitude we will have a great chance of winning things.

“We didn’t play well against Sawtry, but we tend to play much better against the better sides so I’m confident.

“It will be a tough game against Polonia though. They have knocked two Premier Division sides out of the Senior Cup already.”

Polonia beat reigning top-flight champions Peterborough Sports Reserves on penalties and cup holders ICA Sports in earlier rounds and their chances at the Grange tomorrow could depend on creating chances for hotshot striker Adrian Mizia who scored four goals in the 5-2 win over ICA.

The other semi-final tomorrow should be a cracker as second-placed Moulton Harrox host sixth-placed Whittlesey Athletic in an all Premier Division tie at Broad Lane. Whittlesey pipped Moulton 2-1 in a recent league match. The final of the Senior Cup is held at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium.

Moulton’s league fixture at Thorney was washed out last weekend. They now have two games in hand on Netherton and play the table-toppers in the final game of the season at home.

Whittlesey warmed up for their semi-final with a 6-0 success over Warboys at Feldale Field. Kev Gilbert (2), Jack Carter (2), Lee Colbert and Dean Giglio scored the goals.

There’s a a PFA Sunday Senior Cup Final at Yaxley FC tonight (April 6, 7.30pm) when Peterborough Sunday Morning League Division Two side George tackle top-flight PIS.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 7

PFA SENIOR CUP Semi-finals: Moulton Harrox v Whittlesey Athletic, Netherton United v Peterborough Polonia.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton v Sutton Bridge United, Leverington Sports v Langtoft Utd, Peterborough ICA Sports v Sawtry, Warboys Town v Deeping Rangers Res.