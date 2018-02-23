PREVIEW: A semi-final clash between the top two, Thorney favourites to reach a final, Peterborough Polonia have another big match

The top two teams in the Peterborough Premier Division Netherton United and Moulton Harrox clash in a President’s Shield semi-final at Broad Lane tomorrow (February 24, 1.30pm).

Netherton went back to the top last weekend when beating Sutton Bridge 6-1, while Moulton Harrox were winning 3-0 at Sawtry.

Action from Peterborough Polonia (white) v ICA Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

But it will be all change again if Stamford Lions beat Sutton Bridge United tomorrow at Borderville tomorrow (2pm). Lions, who have lost prolific goalscorer Luke Ball for the rest of the season, will jump from third to first with three points. Ball has gone travelling.

The other President’s Shield semi-final sees Thorney take on Holbeach United Reserves at Campbell Park, Gunthorpe.

There’s a big game in Division One when unbeaten leaders Moulton Harrox Reserves visit promotion-hungry Peterborough Polonia.

Polonia are fifth and need to finish in the top three to have a chance of a Premier Division place next season. Harrox are not eligible for promotion because of the presence of their first team in the top flight.

Polonia reached the semi-finals of the prestigious PFA Senior Cup last weekend when hammering holders ICA Sports 5-2 in a quarter-final tie. Their chances have been boosted by the return of star striker Adrian Mizia from Peterborough Sports. He scored four against ICA to fire his side to within one game of a final place at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium.

Polinia manager Rafa Komisarczyk said: “I’m very happy and very proud of my players. It was my 39th birthday last weekend so they gave me a great present!

“It is a big achievement for us to reach the semi-finals, but I know we can still play better.

“I’ve been to watch the final at Posh for the last five years. It is always a big night and we would love to play there.

“We believe we can beat anyone and it is obviously a huge boost to have Adrian back.

“He lost a bit of confidence at Sports, but hopefully that will come back now and I can then push him on to a higher level again next season.”

FIXTURES

Saturday. February 24

ETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Langtoft Utd v Whittlesey Athletic, Leverington Sports v Sawtry, Peterborough ICA Sports v Warboys Town, Peterborough Sports Res v Ketton, Stamford Lions v Sutton Bridge United.

President’s Shield

Semi-finals: Moulton Harrox v Netherton United, Thorney v Holbeach United Res.