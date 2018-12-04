Posh too strong for Northern Star Reserves

Peterborough United, as expected, proved too strong for Peterborough Northern Star Reserves in Sunday’s Northants Women’s Cup clash.

They ran out 12-1 winners in the second round tie and will now meet Roade in the quarter-finals on January 20, 2019.

More action from the game betwwen Peterborough United Ladies and Northern Star Reserves.

On target for Posh were Donna McGuigan (2), Hannah Pendred (2), Jess Driscoll (2), Amy Challis (2), Keir Perkins, Emma Stevenson, Imogen James and player-of-the-match Leah Crawford.

Star kept their higher-level opponents at bay for 20 minutes but after injuries reduced them to 10 players, Posh were able to capitalise and they led 5-0 at half-time.

Star went close with a couple of early efforts in the second half but then the game opened up and Posh produced some lovely flowing football to add another seven goals.

Sophie Harris spotted the keeper off her line and scored a consolation goal for Star from 30 yards out in the 85th minute.

Star manager Ammar Qadeer said: “That was a tough game for us but we can be proud of our effort. It takes a lot to keep working for your team in games like this but the girls didn’t give up. They kept pushing and it was just unfortunate about the scoreline. Having said that, Peterborough United earned their victory and we wish them all the best in the next round.”

The Northern Star first team are away at Northampton Town in their quarter-final, also on January 20.