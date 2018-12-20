Posh fight back to pip big city rivals Star

Have your say

Peterborough United Reserves staged a spirited second-half fightback to win the big city derby in Division One of the Northants Women’s League.

They battled back from 2-0 down at half-time to claim a 3-2 victory against Peterborough Northern Star Reserves and move into second place in the table.

Pterborough Northern Star Ladies Reserves. From the left are, back, Charlie Amato, Keeley Tansley, Sharron Hurn, Paige Jones, Bronwyn Mulheron, Sophie Heather, Hannah Daly, Nikki Johnson, Kelsea Reade, Ammar Qadeer, front, Hannah Wayland, D'Lacy Philips, Catherine Ray, Georgia Clarke, Charley Ireland, Taylor Reade and Sophie Harris.

Moulton top the table at the halfway point with a perfect 39 points from 13 games and then come Posh with 29 points from the same number of matches.

Peterborough Northern Star are back in sixth spot on 18 points but they have only played 10 games.

Goals from Georgia Clarke and Paigne Jones gave Northern Star that half-time lead while on target for Posh after the break were Devon Caston, Georgie Elsom and supersub Tash Applegate.

CAMBS WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE

Action from Peterborough United Reserves v Peterbough Northern Star Reserves.

It wasn’t a great day for city sides in the Cambs Women’s League Premiership on Sunday.

Table toppers ICA Sports were beaten 5-3 away at March Town United while Riverside Rovers lost 5-1 at Cambridge City.

Naomi McGarvie (2), Adele Munday, Georgia Brown and Emma Frost got the goals for March.

It was a different story in the Under 15 League Cup the previous day as ICA Sports thumped March Academy 11-0.

Action from Peterborough United Reserves v Peterbough Northern Star Reserves.

Chelsea Burr helped herself to four of the goals in this one with Olivia Simpson hitting a hat-trick, Naomi Murfet scoring twice and Lucy Brame and Holley Ross adding one apiece.

Hungate Rovers increased their lead to six points at the top of the Under 18 division with a 4-2 win at Comberton Crusaders with goals by Ellie Meads (2), Rachel Skinner and Alexis Waters.